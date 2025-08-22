BKFC Fighter only worried about “Ben Rothwell and [Leonardo] Perdomo” in $25 Million Dollar Tournament

By Dylan Bowker - August 21, 2025

A bare knuckle fighter who initially entered BKFC as a heavyweight before moving to cruiserweight has his eyes on the $25 million dollar tournament and is only concerned with two possible combatants in that potential field.

Ben Rothwell

Esteban Rodriguez stopped Julio Perez Rodriguez with a blink and you missed it, three-second KO on July 12th in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s squared circle. Rodriguez appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker and when giving his thoughts on the BKFC 78 main event that saw Leonardo Perdomo finish Arnold Adams on the twelfth of July, Rodriguez said,

“Man, like that guy is the true knockout artist, man. Like he puts that division on a whole different freakin’ level, man [laughs]. They’re all hitting the treadmills after that. First round knockout after first round knockout, man. It’s like, that’s inspirational. I see that and I see what we’re capable of doing.”

“It’s like why can’t I do that? You know what I mean? I come to that point where it’s like, alright, if he’s able to do it, you know what I mean? The world’s watching it. Everybody’s seeing it. It’s so motivating, man. When somebody’s chasing that same kind of dream, even though he’s in the heavyweights, you know what I mean, too.”

“Because like I mean I know that like if I was able to get into that tournament, man, because that’s kind of what’s on the target level now. You know what, I’ve been looking at that biggest and baddest man tournament, man. I know he’s going to be in that tournament.”

“I know when it comes down to it, me being the knockout artist that I am, we’re going to probably be toe-to-toe. You know what I mean? The only people that I’ve been really worried about in that tournament if I was able to get into it or once I get into it is going to be Ben Rothwell and [Leonardo] Perdomo, man.”

“Everybody else I kind of see just going right through. Those guys I feel like are really going to be able to handle that power and really stand and put on a fight, man. But other than that, I’m ready to clean out the division, baby.”

Pursuing BKFC gold and the $25 million dollar tournament

That $25 million dollar tournament, which is targeted for a first quarter of next year kickoff, times out to where Esteban Rodriguez can see himself being the BKFC cruiserweight champion by the time that tournament begins as Rodriguez stated,

“Man, there’s no doubt about it, man. There’s no doubt about it. If they give me the fights, I will put on the shows, man. They just got to give me those contracts, man, and I’m ready to go. It don’t matter who they got in front of me. If it’s a championship or if it’s another name, I’m gonna tear it up. I’mma tear it up, man. I’mma tear them up, man. I’m tearing them up.”

The hulking, gloveless combatant is eyeing BKFC gold after this lightning quick KO in Florida and when asked if Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has had any title fight discussions with him for the future, Rodriguez quipped,

“Well, they told me that so far that maybe one more fight and after that fight if I’d be able to show like this is truly, you know what I mean? What it is that I’m doing here, I’m going to just show them again, man. Whoever they put in front of me, I’m going to knock them out again.”

“Then they have no choice but to give me that gold. It’s like regardless if they want to or not, I am the future champion in the 205 division. I want to bring that belt back to the people where it belongs. It’s like the champions right now, what are they doing with it?”

“Man, they’re not doing anything back with that, you know, giving back to the people that really truly deserve it. You know what I mean? It’s like that’s why I feel like this is my calling.”

“This is my position because I know when I have that gold strap around my waist and I got it around my shoulder because I’m going to be rocking it for a long time, man. I’m going to be bringing it back to the people, man.”

