BKFC Fighter only worried about “Ben Rothwell and [Leonardo] Perdomo” in $25 Million Dollar Tournament

A bare knuckle fighter who initially entered BKFC as a heavyweight before moving to cruiserweight has his eyes on the $25 million dollar tournament and is only concerned with two possible combatants in that potential field.

Esteban Rodriguez stopped Julio Perez Rodriguez with a blink and you missed it, three-second KO on July 12th in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s squared circle. Rodriguez appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker and when giving his thoughts on the BKFC 78 main event that saw Leonardo Perdomo finish Arnold Adams on the twelfth of July, Rodriguez said,

“Man, like that guy is the true knockout artist, man. Like he puts that division on a whole different freakin’ level, man [laughs]. They’re all hitting the treadmills after that. First round knockout after first round knockout, man. It’s like, that’s inspirational. I see that and I see what we’re capable of doing.”

“It’s like why can’t I do that? You know what I mean? I come to that point where it’s like, alright, if he’s able to do it, you know what I mean? The world’s watching it. Everybody’s seeing it. It’s so motivating, man. When somebody’s chasing that same kind of dream, even though he’s in the heavyweights, you know what I mean, too.”

“Because like I mean I know that like if I was able to get into that tournament, man, because that’s kind of what’s on the target level now. You know what, I’ve been looking at that biggest and baddest man tournament, man. I know he’s going to be in that tournament.”

“I know when it comes down to it, me being the knockout artist that I am, we’re going to probably be toe-to-toe. You know what I mean? The only people that I’ve been really worried about in that tournament if I was able to get into it or once I get into it is going to be Ben Rothwell and [Leonardo] Perdomo, man.”

“Everybody else I kind of see just going right through. Those guys I feel like are really going to be able to handle that power and really stand and put on a fight, man. But other than that, I’m ready to clean out the division, baby.”