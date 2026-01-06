Maycee Barber refuses to fight with referee Mark Smith officiating after UFC 323 controversy

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber doesn’t feel safe in the cage if referee Mark Smith officiates any of her future fights.

Maycee Barber turned in a bounce-back performance in the Octagon at UFC 323 last month against Karine Silva. Following a medical scare earlier in the year that forced her out of her main event fight against Erin Blanchfield, it was uncertain whether or not Barber would continue fighting.

Barber responded to her detractors by outpointing Silva in a three-round flyweight matchup. Barber is back in the title mix and could potentially earn a title shot with one more victory on her record.

But Barber’s win didn’t come without a bit of controversy. Midway through the fight, Barber was hit by an illegal upkick, leading to a pause in the action by referee Mark Smith.

Smith then told Barber it was a ‘glancing’ blow and discredited the severity of the infraction. Silva wasn’t penalized, and the fight went on to completion.

Maycee Barber refuses to fight with referee Mark Smith in charge after UFC 323

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Barber reflected on the controversial moment from her win at UFC 323.

“I was told several times this is a great ref, and from my perspective now, I’m like I don’t want him reffing my fights at all,” Barber said. “I don’t feel safe in there with him anymore. I don’t feel like he’s a very fair ref.

“People have bad days so I try not to be too harsh, but at the same time, that’s my job. My job is on the line. He can have a bad day at work, but he’s going to get paid regardless. It kind of sucks that we have us athletes that have to go in and have people that can have off days and still get paid and risk our jobs.

“I just watched it back today, I was like oh that’s cool. We pretty much would have been at the end of the round and she wouldn’t have even had that,” Barber continued. “Stuff happens and there’s human error in things. It is what it is. We’re here and I got the unanimous decision and it is fine.”