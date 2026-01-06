Justin Gaethje addresses staph infection concerns after UFC 324 camp photo goes viral

By Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026 02:59 PM PST
Justin Gaethje appears at a press conference ahead of UFC 324

Former BMF champion Justin Gaethje raised concerns about his health after a mid-camp photo went viral ahead of UFC 324.

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will fight for the interim lightweight title later this month at UFC 324 in Las Vegas. Amidst Ilia Topuria’s ongoing hiatus, Gaethje and Pimblett will headline UFC 324 to kick off the UFC’s new broadcasting partnership with Paramount+.

Gaethje vs. Pimblett is one of the biggest fights of the year and will bring clarity to the UFC lightweight division. Despite Arman Tsarukyan being considered by many as the No. 1 contender, Gaethje and Pimblett will battle for the right to face Topuria upon the champion’s return.

But UFC 324 hit a brief scare this week after an image of Gaethje, with a large mark on his neck, went viral on social media. Some fans speculated that Gaethje was dealing with a staph infection and might not get the medical clearance to compete later this month.

Justin Gaethje addresses viral photo showing possible staph infection

In a recent post to X, Gaethje appeared to shut down speculation he could be forced to withdraw from UFC 324.

“It’s an ingrown hair on my neck and brisket hanging out of my mouth Nostradamus,” Gaethje posted.

Gaethje’s firm denial of any potential ailment should quell the fears of some fans, for now.

The former BMF titleholder is looking to add another interim belt to his resume after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Gaethje most recently defeated Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision at UFC 315 to get back into the lightweight title mix.

Staph infections have become more common for headlining UFC fighters in recent months. Merab Dvalishvili suffered multiple staph infections in 2025, including before his loss to Petr Yan at UFC 323 last month.

For now, it appears the UFC 324 main event remains intact. We’re days away from the UFC returning to action after the long holiday hiatus.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje UFC Videos

Related

Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 322

Valentina Shevchenko calls out Women's MMA critics for lack of interest in fights

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026
Ben Askren poses with Dana White at a UFC press conference
UFC

Ben Askren shares hilarious story about cursing out nurses during hospital stay for double lung transplant

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former UFC star Ben Askren expressed self-humor when reflecting on his lengthy medical scare last year with a double lung transplant.

Conor McGregor appears at a White House press briefing
Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor targets new opponent for planned White House UFC comeback: '10 seconds!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor targeted a familiar foe for his planned fighting return later this year.

Maycee Barber gets her hand raised after her fight at UFC 323
UFC

Maycee Barber refuses to fight with referee Mark Smith officiating after UFC 323 controversy

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber doesn’t feel safe in the cage if referee Mark Smith officiates any of her future fights.

Ben Askren speaks at UFC Singapore media day, opposite Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Ben Askren scorches Nate Diaz and questions his UFC stardom: 'Not that great!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former UFC star Ben Askren didn’t hold back on his assessment of Nate Diaz’s career when discussing some of the promotion’s all-time greats.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes bad blood with Jon Jones is over ahead of filming reality show

Cole Shelton - January 6, 2026
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier targets third meeting with UFC nemesis Jon Jones: ‘I’m going to kick his ass’

BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2026

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones share one of the most infamous rivalries in UFC history.

Julianna Pena, UFC, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, MMA, Venezuela
Julianna Pena

UFC star Julianna Pena claims ‘majority’ of Venezuela is ‘super stoked’ about Donald Trump’s capture of Nicolas Maduro

BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2026

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is in full support of the recent United States military action in Venezuela, which led to the capture of the South American country’s President, Nicolas Maduro.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett thinks soccer kicks and grounded knees should be legal under unified MMA rules

Dylan Bowker - January 5, 2026

Paddy Pimblett is vying for a UFC strap later this month, but his mindset was rooted in the glory days of Pride FC seemingly, as he spoke on some amendments he would look to see applied to the unified rules of mixed martial arts. Pimblett will battle former UFC interim lightweight champ and ex-BMF champ Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 324 on January 24th.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier promises to 'Kick Jon Jones's a--' in fiery statement after first faceoff as coaches on TUF spinoff

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier promises he’ll return to combat sports in the near future against his two-time Octagon rival, Jon Jones.