Arthur Jones, brother of UFC legend Jon Jones, dead at 39

By BJ Penn Staff - October 3, 2025

Tragedy has befallen the family of former UFC champion Jon Jones. On Friday evening, it was announced that Jones’ brother Arthur — a Super Bowl champion — has died. He was 39. His cause of death was not revealed.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing,“ NFL General Manager Eric DeCosta, wrote in a public statement. ”Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.

“He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends,” DeCosta added. “We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur.”

Arthur Jones won his Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of his career with the NFL, he often made appearances during Jon Jones’ fight weeks. He also had his brothers back in some of his fieriest feuds.

Jon Jones has yet to comment on his brother’s passing.

A former two-division champion, he retired from competition earlier this year. He most famously ruled over the UFC light heavyweight division for years, but later enjoyed a brief reign at heavyweight, where he defeated Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic.

Jon and Arthur’s brother Chandler Jones also played in the NFL and is also a Super Bowl champion. He has also yet to comment on Arthur’s passing.

The team at BJPENN.com sends our deepest condolences to the Jones family.

