Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones would have beaten Tom Aspinall — with a catch

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones could have beaten Tom Aspinall if their UFC super fight came together — with one condition.

Jones and Aspinall spent several years as the UFC’s undisputed and interim heavyweight champions respectively. Unfortunately, a fight between them never came together, as Jones ultimately decided to retire.

Cormier, a former two-division UFC champ and the chief rival of Jones’ career, recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, where he made a prediction for the would-be super fight.

Interestingly, Cormier backed Jones to win. However, he offered one small caveat. He believes Jones would have won, as long as he fought Aspinall soon.

Aspinall, after all, has been so dominant that he has yet to see the third-round of a fight. Cormier believes Jones could have challenged Aspinall in the later rounds of a fight. However, he suggested his prediction could change if Aspinall gets experience in a longer fight.

“Gun to my head, I think Jon beats Tom,” Cormier told Usman and Cejudo. “I would have said he’ll probably beat him right now. Because, guess why? Tom has never been pushed into those championship rounds.

“Say Ciryl Gane Say Ciryl Gane pushes [Aspinall] 25 minutes,” Cormier continued. “If he beats Ciryl Gane, but he learns to go 25 minutes where, for the first time you feel that [gasps for air], [and he’s] gotta get up off that stool after the third round…

“Tom hasn’t got off the stool for a third round. [Jones] needed to fight Tom now, when he doesn’t have that experience—especially as Jon Jones.”

Unfortunately, it seems we’ll never know who wins a Jones vs. Aspinall fight for sure.