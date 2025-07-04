Vladimir Kuzmin promises “thrilling fight” against Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 33

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 3, 2025

Vladimir Kuzmin knows exactly what type of fight fans can expect when he steps into the ring next week. The only question is who will be left standing.

Vladimir Kuzmin

The Russian striker faces Stefan Korodi in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Kuzmin, the bout represents a chance to bounce back from his recent setback.

His last outing didn’t end the way he hoped. Kuzmin suffered a decision loss to Thai star Suablack Tor Pran49, putting a dent in his championship aspirations.

Now he faces a different challenge in Korodi. The Romanian-born, Ireland-based fighter brings an aggressive, pressure-heavy style that has troubled opponents during his ONE Championship tenure.

Kuzmin arrived in Thailand early to ensure proper preparation. The 27-year-old veteran understands that every detail matters when competing at the highest level.

He’s also confident that Korodi’s forward-marching style plays into his strengths. Kuzmin has faced pressure fighters before and believes his tactical flexibility will be the difference.

“My preparation hasn’t changed much. Everything goes according to plan. The only difference is that I arrived in Thailand earlier this time to adapt to the climate,” he said.

“I don’t get flustered when someone pressures me. It actually works in my favor. I can fight both on the front foot and the back foot.

“A win – that’s the only result that matters, no matter how it comes. It’s going to be a thrilling fight. I’ll give everything I have, and I think the fans will feel that.”

Vladimir Kuzmin still motivated by Jonathan Haggerty rematch

Vladimir Kuzmin has bigger goals beyond his upcoming fight with Stefan Korodi. The Russian striker still thinks about unfinished business from 2022.

That year, Kuzmin lost a close majority decision to current ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty. The defeat stung, but it also proved he belonged among the division’s elite.

The performance gave Kuzmin confidence that he can compete with the world’s best bantamweight strikers. Now he wants another opportunity to prove it.

First, he needs to handle business against Korodi. A win would move him closer to the top five rankings and potentially set up bigger fights down the road.

“I’ve always had confidence in myself. That fight with Haggerty showed me that I’m one of the best in this weight class,” he said.

“Getting into the top five is crucial to move closer to a rematch. The belt is the main goal, but the rematch [with Haggerty] matters to me just as much.”

