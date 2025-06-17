WATCH | Conor McGregor knocks a man out in Ibiza nightclub
Conor McGregor has reportedly knocked a man out in an Ibiza nightclub.
McGregor was at the Pacha nightclub on the Spanish party island, and video shows him striking a man while drinking early into Tuesday morning, The Sun reported.
Shock moment Conor McGregor knocks man out with TWO punches in Ibiza nightclub pic.twitter.com/NclBkDuSGF
— The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2025
The video shows McGregor and the patron talking with the Irishman putting his arm around his shoulder. Then, just seconds later, he strikes the man with his left hand while holding a glass of alcohol in his right hand. The first punch appeared to miss, he threw a left hook that dropped the man.
After Conor McGregor knocked the man down, the Irishman’s friends shielded him from other people in the club. However, The Sun reports that the man who got knocked out was thrown out of the club. McGregor, meanwhile, still kept on partying.
“Clearly something’s been said to annoy him and he’s reacted very badly,” one witness said to The Sun. “The guy seemed to fall to the floor, and his mates came to pick him up and get him away. There [didn’t appear to be any] consequences for Conor, but the guy he punched was taken away and I didn’t see him again.”
The fight happened at 5:53 a.m. after McGregor spent the night partying in the club.
Witness claims Conor McGregor was unhappy that he got into a fight
Although Conor McGregor was able to stay at the club, witnesses say he didn’t look happy.
“Someone came up to them and when Conor hit him, about five people fell to the floor as the guy stumbled back,” a witness said. “It was a bit like bowling pins, but the guy was really shaken by the hits. About a minute later, the bouncers came and got him on the back and took him out of the club, because he had annoyed Conor.
“It was right before close anyway. There was no messing around, they just removed him,” the witness added about McGregor. “Conor left through the garden a bit later, he didn’t look very happy that they got into a fight.”
Conor McGregor last fought in July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor