WATCH | Conor McGregor knocks a man out in Ibiza nightclub

Conor McGregor has reportedly knocked a man out in an Ibiza nightclub.

McGregor was at the Pacha nightclub on the Spanish party island, and video shows him striking a man while drinking early into Tuesday morning, The Sun reported.

Shock moment Conor McGregor knocks man out with TWO punches in Ibiza nightclub pic.twitter.com/NclBkDuSGF — The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2025

The video shows McGregor and the patron talking with the Irishman putting his arm around his shoulder. Then, just seconds later, he strikes the man with his left hand while holding a glass of alcohol in his right hand. The first punch appeared to miss, he threw a left hook that dropped the man.

After Conor McGregor knocked the man down, the Irishman’s friends shielded him from other people in the club. However, The Sun reports that the man who got knocked out was thrown out of the club. McGregor, meanwhile, still kept on partying.

“Clearly something’s been said to annoy him and he’s reacted very badly,” one witness said to The Sun. “The guy seemed to fall to the floor, and his mates came to pick him up and get him away. There [didn’t appear to be any] consequences for Conor, but the guy he punched was taken away and I didn’t see him again.”

The fight happened at 5:53 a.m. after McGregor spent the night partying in the club.