Report | Chris Weidman vs. Yoel Romero 2 was in the works for UFC 250

A rematch between former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and former title challenger Yoel Romero was nearly added to UFC 250.

Romero and Weidman had fired met at UFC 205 in November of 2016, with ‘The Soldier of God’ emerging victorious by way of a brutal third round knockout (see that here).

The news that a rematch was in the works comes from Romero’s manager Malki Kawa, who stated the following during a recent Instagram Live session.

“They actually offered us Weidman for this next fight, but Yoel has an orbital eye injury, and I was waiting to see if I could get him cleared to fight May 9, and they canceled the event,” Kawa said (via MMA Fighting).

Yoel Romero was last seen in action in the headliner of UFC 248, where he challenged Israel Adesanya for the promotions coveted middleweight world title. Unfortunately for the Cuban, ‘Stylebender’ was ultimately awarded a unanimous decision win following a very lackluster fight.

The loss served as Romero’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered decision setbacks to Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker respectively.

As for Chris Weidman, the former middleweight kingpin has been involved in several fight rumors over the past months, including a bout with Jack Hermansson. However, none of those rumored contests have been made official due to the Covid-19 pandemic – which has forced the UFC to postpone future events.

‘The All American’ is currently on a two fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout defeats to Dominick Reyes and Ronaldo Souza.

Weidman has gone just 1-5 over his past six bouts overall, which includes the viscous flying-knee knockout loss to Romero.

What do you think of the news that the UFC was looking to book a rematch between Yoel Romero and Chris Weidman for UFC 250 on May 9? Who do you think would have won?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 11, 2020