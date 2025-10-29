Chris Weidman explains how Anderson Silva boxing match came together

By Cole Shelton - October 29, 2025
Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva

Chris Weidman had thought of boxing Anderson Silva for quite some time.

Weidman and Silva fought twice in the UFC in 2013, with Weidman winning both fights, to become the middleweight champion. The first fight was a massive upset, as Weidman knocked out Silva, and in the rematch, the Brazilian brutally broke his leg.

Since then, both Weidman and Silva have left the UFC. They are now set to box each other on the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis undercard at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Nov. 14.

Ahead of their fight, Chris Weidman spoke to Ariel Helwani and explained how the fight came together.

Chris Weidman has high praise for Anderson Silva

“Well, the idea of me fighting Anderson in boxing, the first thought of it happened maybe two years ago,” Weidman said. “I got a call from his manager, she asked if I was interested, but I was still in the UFC. It became a thought in the back of my mind. As a possibility, after my career in the UFC is over. It is kind of always there.

“As for this fight goes, I got a call from her manager again asking if I was interested in fighting Anderson. And there is a chance of fighting on this Netflix card with Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. I was like, ‘Let’s do it, it would be fun.’ There are not too many people that I would be interested in fighting other than Anderson. We have a good history. I have a lot of respect for him. I think he’s one of the best martial artists of our time.”

Weidman believes Anderson Silva is a big challenge for him in boxing, which he’s excited about. He is also eager to test himself again against Silva. Weidman also believes it will be a good fight for the fans.

Anderson Silva Chris Weidman UFC

