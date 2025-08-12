Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight

Charles Oliveira is excited to see a potential title fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

Topuria became the UFC’s lightweight champion with a knockout win over Oliveira back in June. After the win, Paddy Pimblett went into the cage, which could be the next fight. However, Arman Tsarukyan could be in line to get the title shot, as he is the top-ranked contender.

If Tsarukyan does get the title shot, Charles Oliveira is interested in seeing how the fight plays out. He has fought both Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria, so he’s very familiar with both of them.

“Man, that’s a fight between a solid grappler and a guy with really good striking,” Oliveira said in an interview with Thunderpick. “I think Arman is a very dangerous dude, super tough. But honestly, I think Topuria has a better shot at winning. Still, it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

As Charles Oliveira says, he expects Ilia Topuria to win, but he wouldn’t be surprised if Arman Tsarukyan does pull it off. But, regardless of who wins, Oliveira will be looking to get another crack at either of them should he beat Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio.