Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight
Charles Oliveira is excited to see a potential title fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.
Topuria became the UFC’s lightweight champion with a knockout win over Oliveira back in June. After the win, Paddy Pimblett went into the cage, which could be the next fight. However, Arman Tsarukyan could be in line to get the title shot, as he is the top-ranked contender.
If Tsarukyan does get the title shot, Charles Oliveira is interested in seeing how the fight plays out. He has fought both Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria, so he’s very familiar with both of them.
“Man, that’s a fight between a solid grappler and a guy with really good striking,” Oliveira said in an interview with Thunderpick. “I think Arman is a very dangerous dude, super tough. But honestly, I think Topuria has a better shot at winning. Still, it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”
As Charles Oliveira says, he expects Ilia Topuria to win, but he wouldn’t be surprised if Arman Tsarukyan does pull it off. But, regardless of who wins, Oliveira will be looking to get another crack at either of them should he beat Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio.
Charles Oliveira explains quick turnaround after KO loss to Ilia Topuria
Charles Oliveira is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title at the end of June.
The Brazilian will return on October 11 against Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio.
“I went home, took a breath, and got back to training, because I want to be better. I made the request to Hunter and the UFC to fight in Brazil, in front of my family, in front of my people,” Oliveira said to Thunderpick. “That would be something magical. And thank God, it’s happening. Of course, it’s a really tough opponent — Fiziev is no joke. But I’m genuinely happy and focused. My mindset is bulletproof. And when I’m happy, when I’m feeling bold, things just flow naturally. Last night, when I got the message saying everything’s confirmed — main event — I said, “Alright, let’s make it happen.”
“I thanked Diego, sent messages to my family, and now it’s set: UFC Rio, October 11. I’m super excited. A lot of people said, “But it’s not a numbered card,” and I said, “I don’t care, man. I want to fight.” It would be amazing to fight here again,” Oliveira added. “It’s been a long time since I fought in Brazil. And like it or not, when you fight here, you’re fighting in front of your people, your family. That makes it huge. I’m really motivated and happy about it.”
Charles Oliveira will look to get back on track in front of his friends and family at UFC Rio on October 11.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
