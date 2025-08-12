Roman Dolidze speaks out following UFC Vegas 109 loss to Anthony Hernandez

Roman Dolidze was stopped at the conclusion of UFC Vegas 109, and he’s issued a statement in the aftermath.

Dolidze was submitted for the first time in his pro MMA career by Anthony Hernandez this past Saturday. The defeat put an end to Dolidze’s three-fight winning streak. He has also dropped two spots down in the official UFC middleweight rankings, now holding the No. 11 spot.

Despite the loss, Dolidze remains positive. He hopped on his Instagram account to give a status update post-fight (via MMAMania.com).

“Hey there, my friends! Feeling good, just a little sore,” Dolidze wrote in his native language. I want to thank everyone who is there for me. Y’all not listening to nobody! I signed a new contract before this fight. Nothing can stop us; it’s just a fight. There is strength in unity. I thank everyone who cheered for me. The result is not the one we wanted, but it’s just fights. Keep moving on. See you soon in Georgia!”

Dolidze also had a written message for his supporters.

“Thank you everybody for the support. I’m feeling good. Fight business is like that. Sometimes doesn’t go to plan. I want to say big thank you to my coaches, to @xcmma to @ufcpi family, and everyone who has supported me. Thank God for everything! No step back! Onto the next.”

Dolidze’s goal remains to capture UFC gold but at the age of 37, the clock is ticking on the Georgian’s aspirations. He’ll need to make significant adjustments after the one-sided loss to Hernandez, who has emerged as a rising star at 185 pounds. Dolidze has proven that he’s capable of overcoming setbacks to string together some consecutive wins.

Time will tell if Dolidze can bounce back and find himself in the conversation for a UFC middleweight title opportunity. For now, he will take the time to heal and reassess his approach inside the Octagon.