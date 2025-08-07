Charles Oliveira explains why he asked to return at UFC Rio and make quick turnaround

By Cole Shelton - August 7, 2025

Charles Oliveira will be making a quick turnaround.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira is set to headline UFC Rio on October 11 against Rafael Fiziev. Although Oliveira was knocked out by Ilia Topuria at the end of June for the lightweight belt, and is returning not even four months later. However, Oliveira says it was his request to fight so soon as he wanted to fight back in Brazil.

“So that’s exactly what I’m doing. I went home, took a breath, and got back to training, because I want to be better. I made the request to Hunter and the UFC to fight in Brazil, in front of my family, in front of my people,” Oliveira said to Thunderpick. “That would be something magical. And thank God, it’s happening. Of course, it’s a really tough opponent — Fiziev is no joke. But I’m genuinely happy and focused. My mindset is bulletproof. And when I’m happy, when I’m feeling bold, things just flow naturally. Last night, when I got the message saying everything’s confirmed — main event — I said, “Alright, let’s make it happen.”

“I thanked Diego, sent messages to my family, and now it’s set: UFC Rio, October 11. I’m super excited. A lot of people said, “But it’s not a numbered card,” and I said, “I don’t care, man. I want to fight.” It would be amazing to fight here again,” Oliveira added. “It’s been a long time since I fought in Brazil. And like it or not, when you fight here, you’re fighting in front of your people, your family. That makes it huge. I’m really motivated and happy about it.”

Charles Oliveira knows Rafael Fiziev is a dangerous opponent

Once Charles Oliveira made the request to the UFC to fight at UFC Rio, he didn’t care who the opponent would be.

Oliveira said he just wanted to fight in front of fans, but is excited to face Rafael Fiziev as he knows he’s a dangerous opponent.

Honestly, Fiziev is super tough. He moves well, he’s a solid striker, very respectful, and he’s fought big names. As I always say — I never disrespect anyone — but I’m focused on myself. On what I can bring into the game. This confidence, this happiness — being ready,” Oliveira added. “Inside that cage, it’s not just me. It’s me, him, and a whole nation of Brazilians cheering and vibing with me. That energy will definitely push me forward.”

Charles Oliveira is 35-11 and one NC, and coming off the KO loss to Topuria. He’s ranked fourth at lightweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

