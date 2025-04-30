Conor McGregor weighs in on insane 100 men vs one gorilla debate
UFC sensation Conor McGregor has weighed in on the crazy 100 men vs one gorilla debate that has engrossed the internet.
The internet is a strange place and that much is an understatement. Throughout the course of the last few years, social media has become a hub for strange debates and really bizarre things going viral. In case you’ve missed it, the latest focus has been on a tweet that exploded out of control. The question is simple: could 100 men defeat one gorilla in a fight without any weaponry?
It garnered quite the response, and you probably won’t be shocked to hear that Conor McGregor was one of the people who decided to voice their opinion on the matter. We all know that the Irishman is pretty active on both X and Instagram, and we can’t imagine that’s going to change anytime soon. So, it was only a matter of time before he stepped in.
Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to provide much insight – and all he really did was imply that he himself, of course, is a gorilla.
On behalf of gorillas, I’d smoke a 100 easy.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 29, 2025
McGregor’s view
In terms of Conor McGregor himself, there are far more interesting conversations to be had. This is a man who has been through a lot when it comes to his public image in the last twelve months or so, as he continues to pursue a potential run in Irish politics. When it comes to his MMA career, though, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be back anytime soon.
Are we going to see Conor McGregor compete in a cage before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor UFC