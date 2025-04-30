Conor McGregor weighs in on insane 100 men vs one gorilla debate

UFC sensation Conor McGregor has weighed in on the crazy 100 men vs one gorilla debate that has engrossed the internet.

The internet is a strange place and that much is an understatement. Throughout the course of the last few years, social media has become a hub for strange debates and really bizarre things going viral. In case you’ve missed it, the latest focus has been on a tweet that exploded out of control. The question is simple: could 100 men defeat one gorilla in a fight without any weaponry?

It garnered quite the response, and you probably won’t be shocked to hear that Conor McGregor was one of the people who decided to voice their opinion on the matter. We all know that the Irishman is pretty active on both X and Instagram, and we can’t imagine that’s going to change anytime soon. So, it was only a matter of time before he stepped in.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to provide much insight – and all he really did was imply that he himself, of course, is a gorilla.