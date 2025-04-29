What’s next for Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates after UFC Kansas City?

The UFC was in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, April 26, for UFC Kansas City. The main event saw welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry throw down with Carlos Prates.

Garry was coming off a decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a No. 1 contender fight he took on short notice, which was his first-career loss. Prates, meanwhile, was coming off a KO win over Neil Magny and was 4-0 in the UFC entering this fight.

Ultimately, it was Garry who edged out a decision win as he clearly won the first three rounds but did nearly get finished in the fifth round. Following UFC Kansas City, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders.