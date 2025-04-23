Movsar Evloev believes UFC is trying to keep him away from a title shot
UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev believes the promotion is trying to keep him away from a title opportunity.
For the longest time now, Movsar Evloev has been a top contender in the featherweight division. While he may not be the flashiest fighter in the world, he doesn’t need to be. He has been able to grind out wins over a series of top fighters, including the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Arnold Allen. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite been enough to convince the promotion that he deserves a crack at the title.
RELATED: Movsar Evloev shares stunning prediction for possible Alexander Volkanovski UFC title fight
Now, after UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski is the world champion once again at 145 pounds. It feels like the smart move to put him up against Evloev, who is deserving of being the number one contender. Alas, based on the UFC’s silence on the matter, it doesn’t seem as if they’re overly keen on booking that fight right now.
In a recent interview, Evloev made it crystal clear that he feels he is purposely being kept away from the strap.
Evloev vents his frustration
“As I understand it, the UFC is trying to keep me as far away from anything title related as possible,” Evloev said. “I was at UFC 314. After the fight, I had the opportunity to talk to the UFC. They did not want this. When the event was over, we were walking out through the hallway. Volk was standing not far from me, talking to the fans and staff…I wanted to go up to him and congratulate him, but the security guys didn’t let me and took me to the opposite side.
“This shows who the UFC wants to see in the next title fight,” Evloev continued. “Apparently in their eyes, I am not worthy of the title yet. Give me the opportunity to prove that I’m worthy. If nine wins in the best organization in the world isn’t enough, I’m ready to fight nine more times.”
Quotes via MMA News
Will he get the shot? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Movsar Evloev UFC