Movsar Evloev believes UFC is trying to keep him away from a title shot

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev believes the promotion is trying to keep him away from a title opportunity.

For the longest time now, Movsar Evloev has been a top contender in the featherweight division. While he may not be the flashiest fighter in the world, he doesn’t need to be. He has been able to grind out wins over a series of top fighters, including the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Arnold Allen. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite been enough to convince the promotion that he deserves a crack at the title.

Now, after UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski is the world champion once again at 145 pounds. It feels like the smart move to put him up against Evloev, who is deserving of being the number one contender. Alas, based on the UFC’s silence on the matter, it doesn’t seem as if they’re overly keen on booking that fight right now.

In a recent interview, Evloev made it crystal clear that he feels he is purposely being kept away from the strap.