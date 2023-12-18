Bryce Mitchell explains why he’s “so happy” with Josh Emmett after UFC 296: “Thank you”

By Cole Shelton - December 18, 2023

Bryce Mitchell admits he’s very thankful to Josh Emmett.

Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, UFC 296

Mitchell stepped up on short notice to face Emmett in a pivotal fight for the featherweight division win. Despite stepping up on 10 days’ notice, Mitchell was a sizeable betting favorite to beat Emmett at UFC 296.

However, in the first round, Josh Emmett landed a massive right hand that knocked Bryce Mitchell out with one punch. After Emmett put Mitchell out cold, he didn’t follow up with any shots and instead walked away which ‘Thugnasty’ is happy about.

“I wanna let y’all know that I’m so happy with Josh Emmett. Right after he knocked me out, he could have followed up with the hammer first and it probably would have killed me. He didn’t even follow up with anything. He was just happy with his knockout and he walked away. I’m so gracious for that, I will forever remember that. Thank you for not hitting me extra, Josh,” Bryce Mitchell said.

It was a class act from Josh Emmett to not follow up with any strikes as Bryce Mitchell was already knocked out. After Mitchell’s comments, Emmett responded on social media and praised Mitchell.

“Class act!!! Wish the sport had more fighters like @ThugnastyMMA (Bryce Mitchell),” Emmett wrote and then added: “Glad you’re alright, was an honor to fight you. God bless you.”

After the knockout, Bryce Mitchell was taken to the hospital but was released that night as he cleared everything. While he was in the hospital, Mitchell realized his life could have been a lot worse which is why he’s still thankful to Josh Emmett for not following up at UFC 296.

“It could have been a lot worse. When I was in that hospital, I was getting rolled by people with no legs, no arms, faces all messed up, face turned sideways like the dude got in a car wreck, so I cannot complain about anything. I’m so happy to be here and I’m healthy and I love you all and I thank you,” Mitchell said in a statement on Instagram.

With the loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296, Bryce Mitchell fell to 16-2 as a pro. Before the KO loss to Emmett, Mitchell beat Dan Ige by decision after losing by submission to Ilia Topuria.

Mitchell is currently 7-2 inside the octagon and holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa. He’s currently ranked 10th at featherweight and when he will be able to return is uncertain at this time.

