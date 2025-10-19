Brendan Allen explains why he expected Reinier de Ridder to fold at UFC Vancouver

Brendan Allen isn’t surprised that his UFC Vancouver victory over Reinier de Ridder ended how it did.

Allen stepped up on short notice when de Ridder needed a new opponent. Anthony Hernandez was scheduled to meet “RDR” inside Rogers Arena this past Saturday, but he was removed from the bout due to an injury. “All In” made the most of his opportunity, forcing de Ridder’s corner to end the bout before the start of the fifth round.

During the UFC Vancouver post-fight press conference, Allen explained why he felt the scenario that played out on fight night wasn’t surprising to him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“You can see it when he fought (Anatoly Malykhin) the second time in ONE,” Allen said. “He did the same thing. I think in the third or fourth round, he did the same thing. So yeah, I knew I could get it done. Twenty-five minutes is a very, very long time to take punishment. I didn’t think he’d be able to do it. He took a round longer than I thought, but I also didn’t start off too hot in the first, so three rounds of dominance.”

Allen is hoping to eventually secure a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship. Many believe that Nassourdine Imavov is now the clear-cut No. 1 contender for the 185-pound gold. Imavov defeated Caio Borralho via unanimous decision back in September.

Allen is aware that the 185-pound weight class has some depth. If a title shot isn’t next, then “All In” wants to do everything he can to solidify the No. 1 contender status.

“This division is stacked. It’s steady growing even more stacked. I’m still here at the top and I’m still trying to reach that belt.”

