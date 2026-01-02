Brian Ortega hits back at recent trolling over Alex Pereira/Tracy Cortez relationship

By Curtis Calhoun - January 2, 2026
Brian Ortega appears at a press conference, opposite Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega shared his first public reaction to his ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez’s new relationship.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and women’s flyweight star Tracy Cortez made news earlier this week when they made their new relationship public. Pereira and Cortez were seen celebrating New Year’s Eve together, prompting a lot of reaction from fight fans.

Before kicking off her new relationship with Pereira, Cortez was a longtime romantic partner of former UFC title challenger Brian Ortega, who has traded wins and losses in the cage in recent years. Ortega and Cortez still hold a mutually cordial friendship despite their public split.

After Pereira and Cortez’s relationship became public, many trolls poked fun at Ortega on social media. Luckily, it seems as though Ortega is taking it all in stride and is happy with how his life turned out following his relationship with Cortez.

Brian Ortega reacts to Tracy Cortez/Alex Pereira relationship news

In a recent Instagram story post, Ortega shared a surprising reaction to Cortez and Pereira’s new relationship.

“I see you guys hitting me up trying to get a rise out of me (y’all creative I give you that) [LAUGHS],” Ortega said.

“Listen up I’m beyond happy and been happy. It ain’t my style to talk about others’ personal life and choices nor is it my business. My business is my family and my career.

“2026 and every year after will always be about them.”

Ortega hasn’t fought since a loss to former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling earlier this year in August. He’s lost four of his last five fights overall.

Cortez fell to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 322 in November, after recent victories over Jasmine Jasudavicius and Viviane Araujo. Meanwhile, Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

