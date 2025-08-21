Brian Ortega doesn’t expect to get credit if he defeats Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai

Brian Ortega isn’t convinced that he’ll get credit if he gets past Aljamain Sterling.

Ortega and Sterling are scheduled to collide on Saturday. Their featherweight clash will serve as the co-main event of UFC Shanghai. Both men are coming off losses and could use a boost to stay relevant in the 145-pound title conversation.

Mike Heck of MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak with Ortega ahead of fight night. “T-City” explained why he doesn’t feel he’ll get his due if he has his hand raised this weekend.

“I think you just have to make impressionable fights, like when you leave and you make good fights, that’s it man,” Ortega said. “I don’t plan on being on… I’ve never been in a boring fight. I can stir some [expletive] up. …

“[A win] just puts me right back in that title contention, that’s all it does. A win over someone as credible as him puts you back in there for title contention, with a little bit of doubt, obviously, from the fans and the people, cause he was a [135] pound champ.

“They’ll never give you the full credit you deserve, so they’ll probably tell you to fight someone else who’s a solidified featherweight a bit longer, or better, or whatever their stats [are], and then, I [beat] that person.”

Ortega has expressed his desire to make his fight with “Funkmaster” a standup war. Sterling is a strong wrestler, so it’s doubtful that “T-City” will get what he wants unless his takedown defense is on point. Ortega said he’s been studying film and has even brought back a member of his camp after the two initially parted ways. Time will tell if Ortega’s preparation is enough to thwart the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

