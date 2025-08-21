Brian Ortega is ready for a war with Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega is prepared for war when he meets Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai this weekend.

For the longest time now, Brian Ortega has been viewed as a legitimate contender in the UFC’s featherweight division. He’s even come pretty close to becoming world champion on a few occasions, most notably when he was able to sink in two incredibly deep submission holds against Alexander Volkanovski. Alas, it wasn’t quite meant to be.

Since that night, Ortega has lost two of his last three – with his most recent defeat being a fairly one-sided loss at the hands of Diego Lopes. It’s been almost a year since he’s competed, and many fans are interested to see what he looks like when he faces Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai.

Ahead of the fight, Ortega made his intentions clear.