Brian Ortega is ready for a war with Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai

By Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega is prepared for war when he meets Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai this weekend.

Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling

For the longest time now, Brian Ortega has been viewed as a legitimate contender in the UFC’s featherweight division. He’s even come pretty close to becoming world champion on a few occasions, most notably when he was able to sink in two incredibly deep submission holds against Alexander Volkanovski. Alas, it wasn’t quite meant to be.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling criticizes one aspect of UFC Shanghai booking against Brian Ortega

Since that night, Ortega has lost two of his last three – with his most recent defeat being a fairly one-sided loss at the hands of Diego Lopes. It’s been almost a year since he’s competed, and many fans are interested to see what he looks like when he faces Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai.

Ahead of the fight, Ortega made his intentions clear.

Ortega discusses Sterling showdown

“I re-hired someone that we had – not a bad fallout, but we went our own ways and then we had a good conversation about things in the past. We just talked it over and fixed that and patched that. The boxing coach, it was new.

“We gave him a shot, and I started learning again. I started learning things all over again. My striking has evolved and then talking to the wrestling coach about who should we bring in as partners. We just started bringing in high-level wrestlers, NCAA champs and stuff like that.”

“If it was my choice, we bang it out,” Ortega said. “Simple as that. You see me, I kind of rarely shoot in. I’m not really the guy to shoot in. So, if it was up to me, we would bang it out on our feet and give the fans a hell of a fight. But something’s telling me he’s going to shoot in. … He’s good at keeping his distance and his range with those kicks, but yeah, it’s something that we’ve trained for. We watch the fights, we study film.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Brian Ortega UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier shoots down Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback plans: “He wants to stay relevant”

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025
Aaron Pico
UFC

Tim Elliott on Aaron Pico loss: "Don’t know how you comeback from something like that"

Dylan Bowker - August 20, 2025

Tim Elliott is able to bask a bit in the glow of a big win in Chicago, but Aaron Pico did not have the same stroke of luck on August 16th. At UFC 319, both Elliott and Pico entered the cage on the same night but exited the octagon with dramatically different outcomes.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle released from UFC after back-to-back weight misses

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

Bryan Battle has been released from the UFC.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady blasts Ian Machado Garry for turning down UFC Vancouver fight: 'Lost another main event'

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

Sean Brady has taken aim at Ian Machado Garry for turning down the UFC Vancouver fight.

Sean O’Malley entrance
UFC

Sean O’Malley reveals preferred timeframe for next UFC fight following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025

Sean O’Malley has an ideal timeframe for his next UFC outing.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling criticizes one aspect of UFC Shanghai booking against Brian Ortega

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025
Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Pro fighters make their picks for Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC Shanghai, featherweight contenders throw down as Brian Ortega takes on Aljamain Sterling. Heading into the bout, Ortega is a +200 underdog while the former bantamweight champ is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad continues to push for fight against UFC rival Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad continues to push for a showdown with fellow former champ Kamaru Usman.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes big jump in UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has made a big leap up in the pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa disputes Dana White’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev was “amazing” in UFC 319 title win: “He did horrible!”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has once again explained why he wasn’t a fan of Khamzat Chimaev’s performance at UFC 319.