Paddy Pimblett questions Ilia Topuria’s UFC resume as rivalry heats up

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has questioned Ilia Topuria’s resume with the promotion as their rivalry continues to heat up.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is one of the rising stars in the UFC’s lightweight division. We also know that Ilia Topuira will compete for the belt at 155 pounds in his next outing, going up against Charles Oliveira. These two have long since had a rivalry with one another, but very few could’ve imagined that they’d both be as successful as they are already.

For Pimblett, though, he’s the one without a belt to his name, and he’s pretty hungry to keep proving the masses wrong at the elite level. In the wake of his triumph over Michael Chandler, ‘The Baddy’ is expected to be thrust into another big fight soon, with one more victory likely earning him a crack at the belt.

In a recent interview, Pimblett gave his thoughts on many different topics, including Topuria’s resume in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.