Paddy Pimblett questions Ilia Topuria’s UFC resume as rivalry heats up
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has questioned Ilia Topuria’s resume with the promotion as their rivalry continues to heat up.
As we know, Paddy Pimblett is one of the rising stars in the UFC’s lightweight division. We also know that Ilia Topuira will compete for the belt at 155 pounds in his next outing, going up against Charles Oliveira. These two have long since had a rivalry with one another, but very few could’ve imagined that they’d both be as successful as they are already.
For Pimblett, though, he’s the one without a belt to his name, and he’s pretty hungry to keep proving the masses wrong at the elite level. In the wake of his triumph over Michael Chandler, ‘The Baddy’ is expected to be thrust into another big fight soon, with one more victory likely earning him a crack at the belt.
In a recent interview, Pimblett gave his thoughts on many different topics, including Topuria’s resume in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Pimblett’s view on Topuria’s opponents
“He has done a lot in the sport since then, but I do still think he’s been hand-fed opponents,” Pimblett told TNT Sports. “Holloway had just been fighting at 155, had to get back to ’45 and had a war with (Justin) Gaethje. Volk had just been knocked out like two months earlier, three months earlier. Josh Emmett was like 37. Bryce (Mitchell), as much as I love Bryce, we know he’s not a striker.
“Most of his fights coming up, you can compare them to my fights because people say sh*t around my opponents. Every fight he had before the title, Michael Chandler beats every single one of them. I reckon Bobby Green beats every single one of them. I don’t think he beats Volk if Volk hadn’t been knocked out three months previous.”
