Max Griffin eager to punch Chris Curtis at UFC Nashville: “He just rubs me the wrong way”

By Cole Shelton - July 9, 2025

Max Griffin says he doesn’t like Chris Curtis and is eager to fight him at UFC Nashville.

Max Griffin

Griffin is coming off a disappointing loss to Michael Chiesa. After the loss in December, Griffin made it clear that he wanted to return ASAP, but he didn’t get booked until now.

“It’s always longer for me,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I talked to Sean the week after saying I want to get back in ASAP, but it’s taken this long. I’m glad that I have a good opponent in a fire ass city. Ready to put on a show.”

Once Griffin got the call to fight Curtis, he was excited about it. He says he didn’t expect to face Curtis as he didn’t think he was dropping down in weight. But this is a fight he wants, as he says he doesn’t like Curtis.

“I wasn’t expecting that name in the text,” Griffin said. “I saw Nashville, and my girlfriend was excited, and I just got back to working, I don’t like him, I don’t like Chris Curtis. So you are fighting someone you don’t like… When I hear the name Chris Curtis, I see someone complaining, crying, or whining about something. He’s always complaining. He just rubs me the wrong way, it’s been like that for years.”

Max Griffin vows to put on a show at UFC Nashville

With Max Griffin not liking Chris Curtis, he says he’s excited to throw down with him.

Griffin also expects Curtis to want to strike with him and get in an entertaining fight, but he expects his power to be too much.

“I have a lot to show, a whole lot to show, and I know Chris wants to fight… I want to take it to him so much that he’s done,” Griffin said. “Whatever it takes, I’m ready to beat him everywhere. I’m going to put on a show.”

If Griffin does get his hand raised, he is hopeful he will get another fight this year as he wants to be more active than he has been.

“Yes, I want to fight. I want to fight, I want to fight, so yes, one more this year. They are going to put me on and I’ll do my thing,” Griffin concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Curtis Max Griffin UFC

Related

Ben Askren

WATCH | Emotional Ben Askren gives health update from hospital bed: "I only died four times"

Cole Shelton - July 9, 2025
Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira explains what he should've done differently against Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 9, 2025

Charles Oliveira admits he made some mistakes in his title fight against Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway staredown
Max Holloway

Max Holloway reveals why he's thrilled Ilia Topuria moved up to lightweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 9, 2025

Max Holloway was quite happy when he heard Ilia Topuria would be making the jump to 155 pounds.

Tim Kennedy, UFC, military
UFC

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy admits to lying about military award: 'I am deeply sorry'

BJ Penn Staff - July 9, 2025

Former UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy is coming clean.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA
UFC

Derrick Lewis explains why he doesn't believe he'd get booked on a UFC White House card

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

UFC veteran Derrick Lewis isn’t convinced that he’ll get the call to compete on a UFC White House card.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reveals his family wanted him to retire after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025
Ciryl Gane Alexander Volkov
UFC

Alexander Volkov reveals plans for his UFC future after recent break

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

UFC veteran Alexander Volkov has revealed his future plans following his controversial loss to Ciryl Gane last year.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway explains why he needs to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 318: "I've got to play the spoiler here"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Max Holloway knows he will upset a lot of fans by beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Steve Garcia
Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia confident he will be first person to KO Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville: "We are going to swing and watch someone fall"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Steve Garcia is ready to make a statement and prove he is a top-ranked featherweight at UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Derrick Lewis says he "needs" to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: "I'm just looking to knock guys out"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Derrick Lewis wants to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over.