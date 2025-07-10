Max Griffin eager to punch Chris Curtis at UFC Nashville: “He just rubs me the wrong way”

Max Griffin says he doesn’t like Chris Curtis and is eager to fight him at UFC Nashville.

Griffin is coming off a disappointing loss to Michael Chiesa. After the loss in December, Griffin made it clear that he wanted to return ASAP, but he didn’t get booked until now.

“It’s always longer for me,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I talked to Sean the week after saying I want to get back in ASAP, but it’s taken this long. I’m glad that I have a good opponent in a fire ass city. Ready to put on a show.”

Once Griffin got the call to fight Curtis, he was excited about it. He says he didn’t expect to face Curtis as he didn’t think he was dropping down in weight. But this is a fight he wants, as he says he doesn’t like Curtis.

“I wasn’t expecting that name in the text,” Griffin said. “I saw Nashville, and my girlfriend was excited, and I just got back to working, I don’t like him, I don’t like Chris Curtis. So you are fighting someone you don’t like… When I hear the name Chris Curtis, I see someone complaining, crying, or whining about something. He’s always complaining. He just rubs me the wrong way, it’s been like that for years.”