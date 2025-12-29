Justin Gaethje predicted to stun Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 by Hall of Famer

Don’t count Justin Gaethje out at UFC 324, at least that’s what one MMA legend cautions.

Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett are scheduled to collide in the main event of UFC’s debut on Paramount+. They will be battling for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship on Jan. 24. Pimblett is the favorite going into the title fight, but Gaethje is always a threat.

In fact, “The Highlight’s” willingness to go through the fire has led Urijah Faber to believe he will emerge victorious at UFC 324. He shared more on his prediction during an interview with Helen Yee (via MMAJunkie).

“I got to go with Gaethje,” Faber said. “I feel like he’s the one that enjoys a knockdown, drag-out more than the other guy. Not that Paddy Pimblett doesn’t love to fight, it’s just Gaethje loves to actually get down and throw fist for fist, and he’s also got the Division 1 wrestling to kind of negate some of the biggest skillsets of Paddy. Paddy is a very dominant grappler when it comes to submissions and being aggressive with that. I think Gaethje has the tools to keep it where he wants, and I think that’s going to give him an edge.”

The reason Gaethje and Pimblett are fighting for interim gold has to do with Ilia Topuria’s hiatus. Topuria is the main lightweight champion, but he is handling a personal situation. While there is no word on when “El Matador” can return, his current matters haven’t prevented him from talking trash about his rivals.

Once Topuria is ready to return to action, he’ll be expected to face the winner of Gaethje vs Pimblett in a title unification bout. BJPenn.com will have you covered in the buildup to UFC 324. Keep it locked on the homepage for the latest updates and then stick with us on fight night for live coverage.