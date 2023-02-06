Scott Coker names two fighters he would have liked to see Fedor Emelianenko fight before retirement

Bellator president Scott Coker has named the fighters he would have liked to see Fedor Emelianenko battle prior to his retirement.

Last Saturday night, Fedor Emelianenko finally retired from mixed martial arts at the age of 46. ‘The Last Emperor’ fell to Ryan Bader, losing via first round TKO in their Bellator heavyweight title rematch.

Over the course of his run in the sport, Fedor pretty much did it all – outside of fighting for the UFC. He was consistently recognised as the greatest heavyweight of all time, and many will continue to hold that viewpoint for many years to come.

He didn’t end his career how he would’ve desired, but he certainly went down swinging.

Many have spent the last few days discussing his legacy. That includes Scott Coker, who provided two dream opponents that he wishes Fedor would’ve fought.

“Would I have liked to see him and Randy fight? Sure. Him and Josh? Of course,” Coker said after Bellator 290. “But if you look at the string of fights he had in PRIDE during his hey-day run, it was just incredible.”

Coker praises Fedor

“Fedor has already done it all,” he said. “He didn’t need to do anything. So any time he fights another fight, I think for the last three or four years, it’s a special occasion – it’s an event. You can feel it. When he fights, it’s an event. He doesn’t need to prove himself. To me, he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time.

“… I was telling him when he left, ‘It’s an honor for me to promote you,’ … He’s a real true champion, and to me he’s the GOAT.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

