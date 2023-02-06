Renato Moicano calls out Tony Ferguson following Chandler vs. McGregor booking: “I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s”

UFC fighter Renato Moicano has called for a fight against Tony Ferguson after Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was confirmed.

Last week, the UFC announced that Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler after the two serve as coaches on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. Tony Ferguson, of course, was previously listed as the most likely opponent for Conor, but it wasn’t meant to be.

‘El Cucuy’ is on a terrible run of form right now as he enters the twilight of his career. Many fighters have shown interest in battling him, including Renato Moicano.

In a recent tweet in reaction to the McGregor/Chandler news, Moicano called for a showdown with Ferguson on the UFC 287 card in April.

Since Chandler is scheduled to be coach in TUF not Ferguson… I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s… hey @TonyFergusonXT are you ready to rumble in Miami !? #ufc #mma @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2023

Ferguson’s last stand?

A lot of fans would love to think Tony Ferguson can return to his old form. Based on the contest with Nate Diaz, though, that isn’t likely to happen.

On the flip side, Moicano is ready to make a statement. At the age of 33, it may well be now or never for a lightweight title run.

The Brazilian is coming off the back of three wins in his last four. His latest victory came at UFC 281 when he submitted Brad Riddell, his fourth rear-naked choke win since the start of the pandemic.

Drew Dober made it known in the replies that he wants the Moicano fight, but for now, Renato only has eyes on Tony.

