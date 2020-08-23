Ryan Bader issues statement following KO loss to Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader has released a statement following his brutal TKO loss to Vadim Nemkov.

Bader saw his eight-fight unbeaten streak snapped at the hands of Nemkov, who brutally finished Bader in stunning fashion in the main event of Bellator 244. After dropping Bader with a high kick, Nemkov was able to unload punches until the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight, crowning Nemkov as the new Bellator light heavyweight champion.

Taking to social media the day after the fight, Bader released a statement for his fans. Check out what Bader wrote on his Twitter below.

Well not the result we were after but it’s the game we play. I’m all good and appreciate the support! I freaking hate to lose but as always I’ll keep working my ass off. Lost one belt but still have that heavyweight belt on my shoulder and will be better than ever. 👊🏼@BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/k1IbwSsGRf — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) August 23, 2020

Well not the result we were after but it’s the game we play. I’m all good and appreciate the support! I freaking hate to lose but as always I’ll keep working my ass off. Lost one belt but still have that heavyweight belt on my shoulder and will be better than ever. @BellatorMMA

As Bader said in the statement, even though he lost the light heavyweight belt, he’s still the Bellator heavyweight champion. After losing this fight to Nemkov in devastating fashion, there seems to be a good chance that Bader will conclude his 205lbs career and focus on his heavyweight run from here on out. The cut to 205lbs looked tough for Bader at age 37, and with him being the heavyweight champ it seems more prudent to fight there.

As for Nemkov, it seems likely that he will fight either Corey Anderson next or perhaps the winner of Lyoto Machida vs. Phil Davis. At just 28 years of age, Nemkov looks like someone who could hold the light heavyweight title for a long time. In some ways, this fight could have been a passing of the guard type of fight in the Bellator light heavyweight division.

What do you think is next for Ryan Bader after losing to Vadim Nemkov?