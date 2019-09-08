Quinton Jackson goes off on ‘coward’ Ryan Bader following Bellator 226 scuffle

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson took to social media to criticize Ryan Bader for the way his fight ended against Cheick Kongo at Bellator 226.

The fight ended in the first round after Bader accidentally poked Kongo in the eye, which led to the doctor stopping the fight. It was declared a No Contest due to an accidental foul.

After the fight was over, Jackson stormed into the cage and nearly got into a brawl with Bader. The two previously fought back at UFC 144 in 2012 and there has been beef ever since. With Jackson being teammates with Kongo, this one was personal.

Following the event, Jackson took to his social media to explain why he stormed the cage and why he believes Bader is a ‘coward.’

“He knew exactly what he was doing. Bader is a coward,he was clearly winning the round,why eye poke🤷🏾‍♂️ hope my brother @kongo4real heals fast and that it’s not a bad injury.😡🤬 @bellatormma FYI it should’ve been a DQ. 👍🏾”

It appears that Jackson is angling for a rematch with Bader down the road, if not next. Although he would surely love to see his friend Kongo get an immediate rematch with Bader considering how the fight ended, the fact he went into the cage and nearly started a brawl shows that there is bad blood between Jackson and Bader.

Jackson has not fought since last September, when he knocked out Wanderlei Silva. He has kept busy with his acting career outside of the cage, but he clearly does still enjoy the fight game and is one of Bellator’s bigger stars. The promotion now has the revenge angle to play up if Jackson and Bader ever do fight, and the brawl video could help promote it.

