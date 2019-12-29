Bellator Japan Results: Michael ‘Venom’ Page KO’s Shinsho Anzai (Video)

A 173-pound catchweight bout between Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Shinsho Anzai took place on the main card of tonight’s Bellator Japan event.

‘MVP’ (16-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to build on the momentum of back-to-back first round knockout victories over opponents Richard Keily and Giovanni Melillo.

Page’s lone career loss came at the hands of current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

Meanwhile, Shinsho Anzai (11-3 MMA) is coming off a decision win over Yoichiro Sato at Deep 91 Impact.

Round one begins and Michael ‘Venom’ Page starts off quickly. He lands a good jab and then throws a flying knee that partially connects. Anzai is in on a single leg takedown but ‘MVP’ avoids. Page with a good jab and attempts another flying knee. Anzai avoids and shoots in for a takedown. He presses Page against the cage. ‘MVP’ breaks free and circles out. Michael Page with a hard jab and then another. Ninety seconds remain in round one. Page drops ‘MVP’ with a big punch. Anzai is back up and Page is on him with strikes. He misses with a high kick. Page with a jab and then a knee behind it. He is all over Shinsho with strikes now. He pins his opponent against the cage and lands some knees to the thigh area. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Michael Page opens up with a right hand and then a flying knee. Anzai looks to come forward but ‘MVP’ catches him with a counter right then sends him face-first to the canvas. Wow!

another one bites the dust. Michael Page KOs Shinsho Anzai in Round 2. #BellatorJapan #Bellator237 pic.twitter.com/cKEZaiqCi0 — mma 21+ ⚉ (@mma21plus) December 29, 2019

Official Bellator Japan Result: Michael ‘Venom’ Page def. Shinsho Anzai via KO in Round 2

