Michael “Venom” Page responds to “can crusher” criticism

Michael “Venom” Page responded to the critics calling him a can crusher following his second-round KO win over Shinsho Anzai at Bellator Japan.

Since getting knocked out by Douglas Lima back in June, Page has defeated little-known opponents in Anzai, Giovanni Melillo and Richard Kiely in his last three fights. As impressive as he looked in those victories, the fact they were such a big step down in competition has led critics to call Page a “can crusher.”

Following his win over Anzai at Bellator Japan, Page responded to the critics. Here’s what he said (via MMAFighting.com).

.@Michaelpage247 says he actually considers “can crusher” label a compliment: “That just means I’m making them look like that.” Watch full #Bellator237 video: https://t.co/40YSK0FMsA pic.twitter.com/Bid19QqLi2 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 29, 2019

“Where I’m at now, I find it a bit of a compliment because we already know, for the people that truly understand MMA, they know these opponents, they know what they’ve gone through, they know their standard, and they’re still calling them a can,” Page said.

“That just means that I’m making them look like that, you know what I mean? It says I’m on the right track in terms of the fashion that I’m winning in. So I know everyone keeps going on about this crushing cans thing. I’m going to start agreeing with you, and everybody can get it.”

As talented as Page is, one of the biggest criticisms throughout his entire career has been favorable matchmaking by Bellator, who for the most part, has put him up against opponents who he can style on. The only two top-ranked welterweights that Page fought in his career were Paul Daley, who gave him trouble, and Lima, who knocked him out.

But Page seems fine with fighting lower-tiered opponents, so don’t expect him to fight a top-level fighter his next time out, even though fans are hoping he gets someone on the level of a Lorenz Larkin or Andrey Koreshkov next.

Do you think those calling Michael “Venom” Page a can crusher are being accurate?