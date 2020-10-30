Photo | Jake Hager busted up following win at Bellator 250, taken to Hospital

Jake Hager got his hand raised at Bellator 250 but it did not come easy.

Hager, who is undefeated as a pro, was taking on Brandon Calton in a fight many thought was set up for Hager to win. However, that was far from the case as the former Pittsburgh Steelers practice roster player, was stuffing Hager’s takedowns and piecing him on the feet.

At the end of the second round, Calton landed a solid punch that knocked Hager’s mouthpiece hurt and sent him stumbling back. Calton was then landing heavy shots but the bell rang and Hager was saved by the bell. In the third round, they continued to trade shots and the judges awarded Hager with a split decision win.

Although Hager got his hand raised, he was busted uo and was taken to the Hospital after the fight.

Jake Hager gets the split decision, but doesn't get out unscathed #Bellator250

Jake Hager is now 3-0 with one no-contest with all four fights taking place in Bellator. He did come from a college wrestling background. Hager is a former WWE star and current AWE wrestler had the toughest test of his career and it will be interesting to see how this helps shape his career.

The full Bellator 250 results are below.

Main card:

Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Henry Corrales def. Brandon Girtz via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

Dalton Rosta def. Ty Gwerder via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims:

Jake Hager def. Brandon Calton via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Sabah Homasi de. Bobby Voelker via knockout (flying knee) – Round 2, 0:20

Johnny Eblen def. Taylor Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Cody Law def. Orlando Ortega via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 2:41

