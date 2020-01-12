Paul Daley fired from role as Bellator television analyst

Welterweight contender Paul Daley says that he has been fired from his role as a television analyst for the Bellator MMA promotion.

Daley was one of Bellator’s television analysts for its European Series in 2019. However, he will not be continuing in that role in 2020 as “Semtex” himself announced on his Instagram he was fired from the gig. Here’s what Daley told his fans.

““YOUR FIRED” ….., Been told I gotta step away from the Mic, Guess one of my opinions was a little off script…..and I thought I was just finding my groove.”

Daley recently worked the TV desk for Bellator London 2, which featured rival Michael Page defeating overmatched opponent Giovanni Melillo via KO. Daley was very critical of Page’s matchmaking by Bellator and didn’t hesitate to make his opinion known. It appears that may have cost him his job as a TV analyst.

“This is ridiculous. You can’t continually beat these kinds of opponents. Yes, he knocks them out, but he’s expected to knock them out. What does this prove, the fact that he knocked out a guy nobody will remember? It proves nothing. It proves nothing at all. Why didn’t he do that to me? Why didn’t he do that to Douglas Lima? Because he’s not of that calibre,” Daley said at the time.

Even though Daley was fired from his television analyst role, he is still under contract to fight for Bellator. Daley has appeared to be in top form as of late with wins over Saad Awad and Erick Silva in his last two fights, bouncing back from his loss to Page in February of 2019. Now that Daley is back on a winning streak, he could potentially be in line to fight another top-ranked welterweight, and a rematch against Page isn’t out of the question.

