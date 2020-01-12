Michael Bisping wants to talk with the “p*ssy” who hacked his account

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping says that his Twitter was hacked and he plans on speaking to whoever it was that hacked his social media.

Bisping took to his Twitter to alert his fans that he had been hacked. By tweeting about it, it appears as though Bisping was able to get his account back unscathed.

Some asshole in Tennessee just logged into my twitter. Thank you Gmail for the heads up. And to the pussy who hacked me, hit me up bro, let’s talk!!! — michael (@bisping) January 12, 2020

Bisping then followed his first tweet with a joke about the Liam Neeson movie “Taken” when a fan asked him how the hacker got his password.

They have a particular set of skills….. https://t.co/rVXOdCOOzC — michael (@bisping) January 12, 2020

Bisping was recently in the news when he said on his podcast that he is tired of all the recent super-fight talk, despite being in a few himself during his own fighting career.

“I’m sick of all this talk of super fights, if I’m honest. I want to see the champions defending the belts. All of this jumping around… I think last year and the year before, it all got a little silly,” Bisping said.

“Going forward, I feel like the UFC aren’t going to be too quick to make those super fights anymore. Cause whilst they do capture the imagination of the public, (the UFC is) just stripping Henry Cejudo of the 125 (pound belt). It’s going to be Joseph Benavidez taking on (Deiveson) Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title. That’s what they’ve got to do. The only real double-champ that’s left now is Amanda Nunes, and even her, she’s having trouble finding challenges at 145 (pounds). I feel the only reason she hasn’t been stripped (of that belt) yet is there isn’t anyone at ’45 to take her place.”

Maybe the hacker didn’t like Michael Bisping’s take on super fights, but regardless, it’s good to see “The Count” get his social media handle back.