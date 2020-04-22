Patricio Pitbull trashes UFC for continuing with events during coronavirus pandemic: “It seems inhuman”

Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull trashed the UFC for continuing to try and hold events during the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC president Dana White has been adamant for the last month that the UFC show would go on despite the coronavirus pandemic essentially shutting down all major sports leagues across the world. White tried his best for UFC 249 to take place on April 18 on Indian reservation land in California, but the event was ultimately postponed. The plan is now to hold UFC 249 on May 9 in Florida, and Pitbull doesn’t agree with it.

While the UFC has tried everything in its power to continue and push forward with its event schedule, Bellator has done the opposite. Bellator president Scott Coker canceled Bellator 241 at the last minute and the promotion has now indefinitely postponed Bellator 242, Bellator 243, and Bellator 244, plus Bellator London as well. Pitbull believes that is the right thing to do.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, the Bellator double-champ trashed the UFC for trying to hold events during a time of the global pandemic.

“My impression is that fighters come last, right? Fulfilling contracts come first, making money, and f*ck it. Bring entertainment for those at home, and f*ck the fighter if he’s going to catch the virus or die. It seems inhuman,” Pitbull said.

“You can’t make plans. Promotions depend on the government (and) how will they open the market. So then say when and how they will have events and fights. I believe that if the American market slowly opens, then promotions will go back to normal.”

It seems like the majority of UFC fighters have supported White in trying to get the fights back on because the fighters need to get paid. But for fighters on the outside looking in like Pitbull, what the UFC is attempting to do just doesn’t seem safe.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/22/2020.