Dana White lauds Tatiana Suarez’s UFC Vegas 70 win: “That’s a legit comeback fight”

UFC President Dana White heaped praise on Tatiana Suarez following her first fight in nearly four years.

Suarez collided with Montana De La Rosa on the main card of UFC Vegas 70. This was Suarez’s first bout since June 2019. She had been sidelined due to issues with her neck and knee. Suarez didn’t let the inactivity bring her down against De La Rosa, as she secured the second-round submission win.

White spoke to reporters following UFC Vegas 70 and he lauded Suarez over her performance in the comeback fight (h/t MMAJunkie).

“She looked incredible, especially with the time off,” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at the UFC Fight Night 220 post-fight news conference. “Everybody knows how I feel about that much time off. Plus, the things that she battled personally, physically. And De La Rosa is badass. That’s a legit comeback fight.”

In terms of how far away Tatiana Suarez is from being right in the thick of things in terms of a title shot, White believes Suarez would be best suited to continue testing the waters for the next couple of fights.

“We’ll see where she ends up in the rankings and get a couple more fights under her belt and see what happens,” White said. “There’s no doubt she’s one of the best in the world. There was a lot of talk on the internet and a lot of hype about her coming back tonight. A lot of people were excited to see her. See how she was going to handle adversity again, and she came out looking awesome.”

