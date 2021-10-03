Henry Cejudo calls for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler trilogy fight

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo called for the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler trilogy fight following their recent rematch at UFC 266.

Diaz and Lawler met in a middleweight bout at UFC 266 last month, and Lawler won the fight in the third round by TKO. It was a rematch 17 years in the making after the two previously met at UFC 47 in 2004, with Diaz winning that fight via knockout. All these years later and these two rivals met again, but this time with Lawler getting the better of Diaz and getting the finish. It was a good fight for as long as it lasted, and UFC president Dana White praised Diaz for his performance in the fight. But at the end of the day, Diaz lost the fight via TKO and it’s unknown if he has any interest in fighting in the UFC again.

If you ask Cejudo, though, Diaz should fight again, and he should fight Lawler for the third time. Speaking on the “Triple C & Schmo” podcast, Cejudo explained why there needs to be a trilogy fight between Diaz and Lawler. Check out what “Triple C” said on the podcast.

Doubt Nick Diaz all you want, but at the end of the day he's a LEGEND. You heard it here first straight from the mouth of Triple C. 👑👓 #3CSS Full episode: https://t.co/vUF3sNNERV pic.twitter.com/53uuxCAJmp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 1, 2021

“I think he should get another crack at Robbie Lawler. I hate throwing the word legend around, but Nick Diaz is a legend. Nick, if you’re watching this, for all the fans I say you make a trilogy,” Cejudo said. “They’re 1-1. The third match seals the deal. I truly believe in my heart with a little more time, Nick Diaz will beat him.”

Although Cejudo wants to see this fight, Diaz still has to agree to it. Considering the comments he made after losing to Lawler, it seems hard to see Diaz agreeing to fight Lawler again anytime soon given that he said he “knew I had it coming” against Lawler.

