Marvin Vettori blasts “joke” UFC rankings after Derek Brunson shoots up the ladder

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori blasted the “joke” UFC rankings after Derek Brunson shot up the 185lbs ladder in the latest rankings update.

In the latest update of the middleweight rankings, Brunson moved all the way up to No. 4 in the world after defeating No. 10 Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 22 this past Saturday. Brunson is a great fighter and deserves his top-10 ranking, but there has been criticism that beating the No. 10-ranked fighter in Holland would shoot him so far up the rankings. Not only did Brunson move up three spots, but it also meant Darren Till, Vettori, and Jack Hermansson all dropped a spot in the rankings, and “The Italian Dream” is not happy.

Taking to his social media following the latest rankings update, Vettori blasted the rankings for being a “joke” that Brunson moved past him and two other fighters for beating Holland.

I don’t see how this guy got n4.

Great joke 😂

With that performance both guys should of have been moved backward lol — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 23, 2021

Ok so I beat n4 to be n6

Till stayed off to be n5

Brunson beat n10 to be n4

Ranking also makes a lot of sense This has to be one of those early April fools — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 23, 2021

For his past, Brunson was ecstatic that he finally broke into the top-five of the rankings.

Articles projected me to be Top 5 in the World 🌎 in 2010.23 fights later we’re https://t.co/smu3DdnVX9 didn’t come over night.I didn’t bob & weave the competition . I fought the best in the world every time out . Today we achieved that goal . #4 in the world . Not done ! 😤 pic.twitter.com/PFtdsabMhn — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 23, 2021

Articles projected me to be Top 5 in the World Earth globe americas in 2010.23 fights later we’re here.It didn’t come over night.I didn’t bob & weave the competition . I fought the best in the world every time out . Today we achieved that goal . #4 in the world . Not done !

Vettori takes on Till at UFC on ABC 2 in two weeks. The winner of that fight will be in good position to either challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, or perhaps the winner of that fight will end up taking on Brunson and his No. 4 spot in the rankings.

