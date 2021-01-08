Cris Cyborg willing to fight Cat Zingano if Scott Coker asks her

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says she’s willing to fight Cat Zingano if Scott Coker asks her.

After she scored back-to-back dominant victories over Julia Budd and Arlene Blencowe in her first two Bellator fights, it’s becoming hard to find challengers for Cyborg. But one name floating around is Zingano. Both Cyborg and Zingano were big stars in the UFC at one point in time, and now both of them are on the Bellator roster at 145lbs. It seems natural to think this fight could happen in the Bellator cage, and it’s possible we might actually see it in 2021.

Speaking to James Lynch on “The Catch Up” Podcast, Cyborg said she is interested in fighting Zingano. She said it’s ultimately up to Coker, but Cyborg confirmed she would accept the fight with Zingano if Bellator offered it to her.

“You know Cat Zingano, she starts to fight at 145lbs and she did a couple of fights. She’s a girl who beat Amanda Nunes, I think the last girl to Amanda Nunes. She beat Miesha Tate. She’s a big name, a huge name. For sure if Scott Coker says, ‘Cris, next for you is going to be Cat Zingano,’ I just have to be working and training and be ready and excited for this fight,” Cyborg said.

Zingano made her Bellator debut in September and defeated Gabby Holloway by unanimous decision in a catchweight bout of 150lbs. She had lost via TKO (eye injury) to Megan Anderson in the UFC in her fight before that, on the same card that featured Cyborg getting upset by Nunes at UFC 232 in December 2018. Just over two years later and it appears as though Cyborg and Zingano’s may cross paths once again, only this time in the cage.

Do you hope Scott Coker books Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano in Bellator?