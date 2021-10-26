Dana White responds to criticism from former UFC champ Junior dos Santos: “Move on to these other promotions and make crazy money”

Dana White has responded after former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos slammed the promotion for their lack of “professionalism”.

Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) was cut by the Ultimate Fighting Championship shortly following his TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 256. That setback had marked the Brazilians fourth in a row, with all four losses coming by way of technical knockout.

Despite his recent rough stretch, the news of his release came as a big surprise to Junior dos Santos who shared the following reaction.

“The UFC didn’t even talk to me. For example, Dana White, I haven’t talked to him in years. Not to ask anything or know anything. They didn’t even talk to me. (They) texted Dan (Lambert) of American Top Team, and it got to me that their decision was to release me from my contract,” Dos Santos told MMAFighting.com.

“I reacted with surprise. I was a little bit impressed by the coldness of how they treated the case. I know it’s a business, (but) they just don’t care. The history we did in there and everything else, the dedication and how everything has always played out, was totally disregarded. They were really unprofessional, let’s put it this way, with the way they treated (me), like they (treat) everybody else. I wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. The last two fights I got were on those terms, ‘You take it or you’re out.’”

Dana White clearly caught word of JDS’s comments and responded with the following explanation during a interview with TSN.

“So Junior dos Santos said some stuff the other day that, you know, that he was upset and that I was all about money and the way that he left. Listen, how old is he? I mean he is in his forty’s now. He was on a four or five fight losing streak and there comes a time and a day where I have to make a decision when a guy keeps losing and he’s at a certain age,” Dana White explained. “This just isn’t the place to be anymore. There are tons of other places where you can go fight and where you can make a lot of money. A lot of these guys, you know, once they’ve built and established their name here, move on to these other promotions and make crazy money. And, umm, good for them. That’s just how it works.”

Junior dos Santos appears to be doing well in his post-UFC career. The former ‘baddest man on the planet’ is currently starring for AEW in the world of pro wrestling.

