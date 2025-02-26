UFC 315’s Belal Muhammad: ‘I am the best striker in the welterweight division’

By Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he has the best standup of all 170 pounders ahead of his first title defense.

Belal Muhammad press conference

Muhammad will collide with Jack Della Maddalena in a UFC Welterweight Championship fight on May 10. The title bout is scheduled to headline UFC 315 inside Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Maddalena stepped up with Shavkat Rakhmonov out of action due to an injury.

Less than three months before fight night, Muhammad isn’t shy in praising his own skill level.

Belal Muhammad Touts Striking Skills Before UFC 315

In a press conference hyping up the UFC 315 card, Belal Muhammad told reporters that his striking can’t be topped in the welterweight division.

“I am the best striker in the welterweight division,” Muhammad said. “I’m the best grappler, I’m the best wrestler, I’m the best fighter. You’ve seen it. Leon Edwards, he was the next one up, he was the GOAT, he knocked out Kamaru Usman, and I made it look easy. I’m going to make it look easy May 10th. People are just going to keep doubting me and I’m just going to keep breaking those barriers.  I’m going to keep showing you guys I’m the best fighter in the world.  He’s coming out of the kiddie pool and he’s going straight into the deep end of the ocean. This is going to be a bad night for him and you guys are going to see it May 10th.”

Maddalena is known for his standup and many believe that Muhammad’s key to success will be his grappling. After all, “Remember The Name” trains with the likes of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in Dagestan. Still, Muhammad seems to think highly of his striking and promises to put it on display at UFC 315.

If Muhammad can get past Maddalena, then the obvious play for the UFC would be to book him against Rakhmonov later this year. Maddalena has nothing to lose, however, and could be considered a trap fight for the 170-pound champion if he isn’t on point.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

