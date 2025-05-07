Manon Fiorot plans to take Valentina Shevchenko’s superfight against Weili Zhang with win at UFC 315

Manon Fiorot not only plans to take Valentina Shevchenko’s belt, but she also plans to take her superfight.

Fiorot is set to take on Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 315 for the women’s flyweight title. Despite being the challenger, Fiorot is the betting favorite, which is a surprise to some. Although she is the challenger, Fiorot isn’t surprised she is the favorite as he knows she’s been dominating opponents when Shevchenko hasn’t.

“No, I don’t really pay attention to the odds. But for me it’s always better to be the favorite,” Fiorot said at UFC 315 media day. “I think it’s because my past three fights have been total domination. In comparison to her, who’s had closer and tougher fights.”

It’s also a fight Fiorot has been training for for years, as she says she always wanted to fight Shevchenko, so she’s glad the ‘Bullet’ reclaimed her belt.

“I really wanted Valentina because when I got to the UFC, she was the champion, so it’s important,” Fiorot said. “She’s a legend, and I really want to beat her to take that belt.”