Manon Fiorot plans to take Valentina Shevchenko’s superfight against Weili Zhang with win at UFC 315

By Cole Shelton - May 7, 2025

Manon Fiorot not only plans to take Valentina Shevchenko’s belt, but she also plans to take her superfight.

Manon Fiorot

Fiorot is set to take on Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 315 for the women’s flyweight title. Despite being the challenger, Fiorot is the betting favorite, which is a surprise to some. Although she is the challenger, Fiorot isn’t surprised she is the favorite as he knows she’s been dominating opponents when Shevchenko hasn’t.

“No, I don’t really pay attention to the odds. But for me it’s always better to be the favorite,” Fiorot said at UFC 315 media day. “I think it’s because my past three fights have been total domination. In comparison to her, who’s had closer and tougher fights.”

It’s also a fight Fiorot has been training for for years, as she says she always wanted to fight Shevchenko, so she’s glad the ‘Bullet’ reclaimed her belt.

“I really wanted Valentina because when I got to the UFC, she was the champion, so it’s important,” Fiorot said. “She’s a legend, and I really want to beat her to take that belt.”

Manon Fiorot expects to face Weili Zhang with a win at UFC 315

Not only does Manon Fiorot have confidence she will take Valentina Shevchenko’s belt, but she also says she’ll take her superfight.

Shevchenko has been linked to a fight with strawweight champ Weili Zhang next. However, Fiorot has plans to spoil that. She believes she’ll end up facing Zhang next after she becomes the champ at UFC 315.

“Several times when I’ve wanted to fight (Shevchenko), Weili’s name kept coming up. But it’s a good opportunity since it’ll be me who fights her after this fight,” Fiorot said.

Manon Fiorot enters UFC 315 with a record of 12-1 and has won 12 straight fights as she lost her pro debut. In the UFC, Fiorot is 7-0 and coming off a dominant five-round decision win over Erin Blanchfield.

