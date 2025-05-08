Valentina Shevchenko believes experience will aid her against Manon Fiorot

Valentina Shevchenko believes her experience will help her when defending the belt again Manon Fiorot tomorrow night.

On Saturday, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her UFC flyweight championship against Manon Fiorot. It comes as the first fight she’s had in a long time that hasn’t been against Alexa Grasso, as she attempts to move on to a new chapter in her career. While many believe she’s capable of getting the job done, others are of the belief that this is Fiorot’s time to shine – including the challenger herself.

RELATED: Manon Fiorot plans to take Valentina Shevchenko’s superfight against Weili Zhang with win at UFC 315

Of course, this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about here, and anything can happen. There’s an incredible amount of unpredictability in the sport and Shevchenko knows that better than anyone after losing her belt to Grasso. This time around, however, it seems as if she’s more focused than ever to ensure she stays at the top of the mountain.

During media day, she had the following to say about Fiorot and this blossoming rivalry.