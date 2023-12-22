Belal Muhammad shares thoughts on “terrible” UFC 296 fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

By Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

Belal Muhammad wasn’t impressed with Leon Edwards or Colby Covington’s performance at UFC 296.

Belal Muhammad and UFC 296

Edwards was looking to defend his welterweight title for the second time as he took on Covington in a highly-anticipated fight. The lead-up to the fight was full of trash talk as both vowed to finish the other, in what was the final main event of 2023. However, the fight ended up being lackluster as there wasn’t much action and it was Leon Edwards who won a one-sided decision.

Following UFC 296, Belal Muhammad spoke to ESPN and shared his thoughts on the fight which he thought was terrible.

“Honestly, the fight was terrible, it was very lackluster, coming from both sides. Colby was talking a big game and came out and looked like trash,” Muhammad said. “For Leon to say I’m going to make Colby pay for what he said, you didn’t look good either, you didn’t look great, it was terrible.

“Especially for a champion to have less than 100 strikes in a five-round fight, that’s a joke, very lackluster performance, and I think Dana was disappointed, UFC was disappointed for the last card of the year, the last main event of the year for it to be that terrible. Even Donald Trump was disappointed, he was ready to walk out of the arena before the fight was even over,” Muhammad continued.

With Belal Muhammad thinking the fight was boring, he vows to make his bout against Leon Edwards more exciting. He also knows he is next in line for a title shot regardless of what Edwards and his coach have said.

“I am next, when I beat Gilbert Burns, Dana White, I had that note saying 100 percent he’s next. So, I’m going to hold that and keep playing it on in my head and not even think about it,” Muhammad added.

Of course, Edwards said after UFC 296 he didn’t think Muhammad deserved the next title shot. Edwards’ coach, meanwhile, said he preferred if Gilbert Burns was next, but Muhammad says that won’t be the case.

Belal Muhammad (23-3 and one no Contest) is coming off the decision win over Gilbert Burns back in May. He’s currently on a 10-fight unbeaten streak as he’s 9-0 with one NC during that stretch. The NC is against Edwards due to an accidental eye poke in the second round of their main event scrap.

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Colby Covington UFC

Related

UFC

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reveals plans to run for political office after retirement: "Governor of Florida"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is almost ready to fully move into the world of politics.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards fires back at 'least intimidating person' Belal Muhammad: "I'll fight you next"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is seemingly coming around to the idea of fighting Belal Muhammad.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
UFC

Colby Covington says Leon Edwards' dad is "the same level of bad guy" as Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards’ deceased father is on the same level of bad as Adolf Hitler.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington claims he broke his foot in the opening minute of his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 21, 2023

Colby Covington is now claiming he broke his foot in the opening minute of his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

Israel Adesanya trolls Alex Pereira with Mortal Kombat themed UFC 287 knockout video

Susan Cox - December 21, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 298, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling reveals the one thing that could benefit Henry Cejudo in fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298

Susan Cox - December 21, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has revealed the one thing that could benefit Henry Cejudo in a fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Colby Covington was not impressed with Sean Strickland’s cageside brawl at UFC 296: “He’s a liability to the company”

Harry Kettle - December 21, 2023

Colby Covington wasn’t too impressed by Sean Strickland’s cageside brawl at UFC 296 last weekend.

Leon Edwards
Islam Makhachev

Henry Cejudo believes Islam Makhachev would “expose” Leon Edwards in potential UFC super fight

Harry Kettle - December 21, 2023

UFC star Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on a potential showdown between Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington
Jon Anik

Jon Anik explains why he was surprised by the fan outrage over Colby Covington’s comments about Leon Edwards’ late father

Harry Kettle - December 21, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik explains why he was surprised by the reaction to Colby Covington’s comments about Leon Edwards’ deceased father.