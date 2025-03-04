Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira’s $200k wager on UFC 313 title fight

Magomed Ankalaev has responded to Alex Pereira’s offer for a $200,000 wager on their title fight at UFC 313 this weekend.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is set to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship on Saturday night. It will serve as the biggest fight of his career, and the second title shot he’s received in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Some are counting him out, whereas others believe this is the moment for him to finally ascend to the top of the division.

Either way, we’re expecting a pretty incredible fight. Pereira knows how to turn it on when the lights are bright, whereas Ankalaev is about as hungry of a challenger as we’ve ever seen at the elite level. No matter which way you look at it, this one has the potential to be a real classic.

Recently, Pereira suggested that the two should place a large $200,000 wager on their impending bout. Ankalaev, however, has turned down that idea.