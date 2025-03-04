Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira’s $200k wager on UFC 313 title fight

By Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has responded to Alex Pereira’s offer for a $200,000 wager on their title fight at UFC 313 this weekend.

Magomed Ankalaev

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is set to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship on Saturday night. It will serve as the biggest fight of his career, and the second title shot he’s received in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Some are counting him out, whereas others believe this is the moment for him to finally ascend to the top of the division.

RELATED: Alex Pereira plans to showcase his own grappling skills against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Either way, we’re expecting a pretty incredible fight. Pereira knows how to turn it on when the lights are bright, whereas Ankalaev is about as hungry of a challenger as we’ve ever seen at the elite level. No matter which way you look at it, this one has the potential to be a real classic.

Recently, Pereira suggested that the two should place a large $200,000 wager on their impending bout. Ankalaev, however, has turned down that idea.

 

As a Muslim you know betting is forbidden in Islam, and also as a Muslim every year I have to give 2.5% of my wealth to charity this is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Many kids around the world are in need and we can do things after the fight but we don’t have to publicize it https://t.co/5RXfHehW3n

— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 3, 2025

Pereira’s challenge turned down by Ankalaev

Pereira: “Since you are so confident you will win, $20,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM”

Ankalaev: “As a Muslim you know betting is forbidden in Islam, and also as a Muslim every year I have to give 2.5% of my wealth to charity this is one of the five pillars of Islam.

“Many kids around the world are in need and we can do things after the fight but we don’t have to publicize it.”

