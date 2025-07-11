Austen Lane eager to throw down with Vitor Petrino at UFC Nashville: “The dude is always down to brawl”
Austen Lane is glad to be fighting again so soon as he looks to get back into the win column.
Lane is coming off a KO loss to Mario Pinto back in March. After the loss, Lane had to deal with some personal stuff involving his stepdad, but is now ready to return and is eager to fight in front of fans at UFC Nashville.
“It’s great to get back in there, especially with how the last one went. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth, so I want to go in and redeem myself,” Lane said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.
Once Lane was ready to return, he was booked to face Vitor Petrino at UFC Nashville. The opponent did catch him by surprise as Petrino is moving up from light heavyweight, but it is a fight he expects to be exciting for however long it lasts.
“This is a guy whom I knew who he was a long time ago. He fought on the Contender Series card when one of my teammates also fought on that card,” Lane said. “It made sense, you saw a couple of guys who have moved up, cutting weight is brutal, why not give it a try? I’m excited for the matchup.”
Austen Lane expects to KO Vitor Petrino
Lane enters UFC Nashville as a sizeable underdog, but he has confidence he will get his hand raised.
Austen Lane believes if he sticks to his game plan, he will be able to pick his shots and eventually KO Vitor Petrino.
“I mean, I think so, the dude is always down to brawl,” Lane said. “We have some game plans in place. Some guys I train with know him, so we have an idea of what he is going to do. What it comes down to is whether he can handle the power or not; it’s about fighting my fight. It’s doing what I do well and dictating the fight and my pace… What it comes down to is me being patient and me being long. I know I have the power that if I touch you, you will go down.”
Should Lane win, he isn’t sure what it does for him in the division, but is hoping it will gain him plenty of fans.
“It’s kind of wide open. I have no idea where it puts me. All I know is it is a win, and when I’m talking about a win, I want a fan-pleasing win,” Lane concluded.
