Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr. set for submission grappling showdown at ONE 173
Two of the world’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners will make their ONE Championship debuts in Tokyo this November. The question is which American will leave the bigger impression.
Giancarlo Bodoni faces Rafael Lovato Jr. in middleweight submission grappling action at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The bout represents a significant addition to an already star-studded card.
At just 29 years old, Bodoni has already established himself among the sport’s elite. The New Wave Jiu-Jitsu product captured ADCC World Title gold in both 2022 and 2024. He did so under the guidance of renowned coach John Danaher.
Bodoni brings an aggressive style and methodical approach to securing match-winning submissions. His technical precision and finishing ability have earned him victories over IBJJF and ADCC World Champions throughout his career.
Standing across from him will be a legend of the sport. The 42-year-old Lovato achieved iconic status in 2007 when he became just the third American to claim the IBJJF World Championship as a black belt in the gi.
That accomplishment cemented his place among Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty and launched a career that has spanned multiple decades at the highest level.
Rafael Lovato Jr. brings momentum into high-profile matchup
Rafael Lovato Jr. has shown no signs of slowing down despite being well into his forties. The Oklahoma native continues to compete against the world’s best grapplers and collect major victories.
After a successful stint as an undefeated Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, Lovato returned his focus to elite submission grappling. His recent performances have proven he remains at the top of his game.
Lovato enters this contest riding momentum from his dominant performance at the 2024 IBJJF No-Gi European and Pan-American Championships, where he claimed gold with a near-perfect submission rate.
Most recently, he finished at the top of the podium at the 2025 IBJJF No-Gi Brasileiros, becoming the first athlete to win gold at all four IBJJF majors in both gi and no-gi competition.
The matchup promises to deliver fireworks as both grapplers will be eager to make their mark on ONE Championship’s global stage.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship