Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr. set for submission grappling showdown at ONE 173

Two of the world’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners will make their ONE Championship debuts in Tokyo this November. The question is which American will leave the bigger impression.

Giancarlo Bodoni faces Rafael Lovato Jr. in middleweight submission grappling action at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The bout represents a significant addition to an already star-studded card.

At just 29 years old, Bodoni has already established himself among the sport’s elite. The New Wave Jiu-Jitsu product captured ADCC World Title gold in both 2022 and 2024. He did so under the guidance of renowned coach John Danaher.

Bodoni brings an aggressive style and methodical approach to securing match-winning submissions. His technical precision and finishing ability have earned him victories over IBJJF and ADCC World Champions throughout his career.

Standing across from him will be a legend of the sport. The 42-year-old Lovato achieved iconic status in 2007 when he became just the third American to claim the IBJJF World Championship as a black belt in the gi.

That accomplishment cemented his place among Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty and launched a career that has spanned multiple decades at the highest level.