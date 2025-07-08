Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199 with Steve Garcia, Max Griffin, and Austen Lane

By Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

The 199th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Nashville.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Steve Garcia (1:37). Next, UFC welterweight Max Griffin (19:18) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight Austen Lane (33:23).

Steve Garcia opens up the show to preview his UFC Nashville main card fight against Calvin Kattar. Steve talks about his fight against Edson Barboza falling through, and the disappointment with that. He then chats about getting to face Kattar and what he has made of Kattar’s recent losing streak. Steve then chats about the style matchup, what a win does for him, and why he wants the BMF belt more than the UFC title.

Max Griffin then comes on to discuss his UFC Nashville fight against Chris Curtis. Max talks about his last loss to Michael Chiesa and the lesson he learned from that. He then talks about being surprised to face Chris and why he’s excited to fight him. He also chats about thinking Curtis may have been suspended after his altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff event. Max then chats about the style matchup and what a win does for him.

Austen Lane closes out the program to preview his UFC Nashville fight against Vitor Petrino. Austen talks about his last loss and what he learned from that. The heavyweight then chats about Vitor moving up in weight and how he thinks that will impact the Brazilian. He then explains why he no longer worries about his UFC job status and why that will allow him to fight better. He chats about the heavyweight division and also gets in some NFL talk.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

