Arman Tsarukyan frustrated after turning down UFC fight offer against ranked lightweight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has explained shutting down a UFC bout offer against a top-10 lightweight.

Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan’s next fight has not been revealed since he pulled out of a scheduled UFC lightweight title fight back in January. Tsarukyan was planned to challenge Islam Makhachev in a highly anticipated rematch. Hours before the weigh-ins, Tsarukyan informed UFC officials that he suffered a back injury and had to be removed from the card.

UFC CEO Dana White told media members that Tsarukyan lost his No. 1 contender status. While Tsarukyan had no issue with this, he suggested a showdown against Charles Oliveira. Instead, he was offered a fight that he deems insulting.

Arman Tsarukyan Shuts Down Mateusz Gamrot Fight

Speaking to Sport24, Arman Tsarukyan revealed that he was offered a fight against the No. 7-ranked Mateusz Gamrot. It’s a bout that “Akhalkalakets” declined, and he’s not happy with the offer that was presented (via Championship Rounds).

“I am #1, why should I gift a fight to #10. Nobody gave me such a gift when I was in the top 10… The UFC has angered me that they offered me such an opponent. For them, this is disrespectful towards me. I deserve better. I’m ranked #1.”

This actually would’ve been an opportunity for Tsarukyan to avenge his last defeat. Gamrot took a unanimous decision victory over Tsarukyan back in 2022.

Islam Makhachev’s next title defense hasn’t been revealed. While Ilia Topuria vacated the featherweight title, Dana White has not committed to “La Leyenda” getting an immediate shot at the lightweight gold. Many believe Tsarukyan would give Makhachev his toughest test, but others wonder if the No. 1-ranked lightweight is in the doghouse for pulling out of his scheduled title fight earlier this year.

Time will tell if cooler heads prevail between Tsarukyan and the UFC brass.

