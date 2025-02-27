UFC parts ways with five fighters in latest roster purge

UFC Cuts Ties With Five More Fighters, Including Taylor Lapilus

In a series of posts from the X account of UFC Roster Watch, it was revealed that Cody Stamann, Jonathan Pearce, Taylor Lapilus, Josh Culibao, and Julio Arce have departed from the top MMA company. Lapilus’ exit from the UFC may come as a surprise given he’s won his last two fights and has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. Fans on social media have theorized that Lapilus was let go for not having the entertainment factor.

Stamann’s exit is less surprising. He is on a three-fight losing streak and has gone 2-6 in his last eight outings. Stamann’s last win was back in Jan. 2023.

Some fans have a soft spot for Culibao following his release. While he has dropped his last three fights, two of those were via split decision. The consensus among those who have reacted to the roster releases is that “Kuya” should’ve had his hand raised in two of his last three outings.

Pearce hasn’t been able to pick up a win since late 2022. Since then, he’s suffered defeats at the hands of Joanderson Brito, David Onama, and Pat Sabatini. His last fight under the UFC banner was back in October.

Arce’s last UFC fight was actually a win. He defeated Herbert Burns via second-round TKO. Arce missed weight for the bout, which took place back in March 2024.