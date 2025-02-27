UFC parts ways with five fighters in latest roster purge

By Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

More UFC roster exits have been revealed at the end of February.

Dana White

The UFC is the ultimate proving ground in MMA and not everyone can stick around until the end of their careers. Some athletes willingly part ways with the promotion, while others are forced out. In a recent update, five fighters are no longer a part of the UFC roster.

RELATED: THE UFC’S ROSTER PURGE CONTINUES AS 6 MORE FIGHTERS PART WAYS WITH THE PROMOTION

UFC Cuts Ties With Five More Fighters, Including Taylor Lapilus

In a series of posts from the X account of UFC Roster Watch, it was revealed that Cody Stamann, Jonathan Pearce, Taylor Lapilus, Josh Culibao, and Julio Arce have departed from the top MMA company. Lapilus’ exit from the UFC may come as a surprise given he’s won his last two fights and has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. Fans on social media have theorized that Lapilus was let go for not having the entertainment factor.

Stamann’s exit is less surprising. He is on a three-fight losing streak and has gone 2-6 in his last eight outings. Stamann’s last win was back in Jan. 2023.

Some fans have a soft spot for Culibao following his release. While he has dropped his last three fights, two of those were via split decision. The consensus among those who have reacted to the roster releases is that “Kuya” should’ve had his hand raised in two of his last three outings.

Pearce hasn’t been able to pick up a win since late 2022. Since then, he’s suffered defeats at the hands of Joanderson Brito, David Onama, and Pat Sabatini. His last fight under the UFC banner was back in October.

Arce’s last UFC fight was actually a win. He defeated Herbert Burns via second-round TKO. Arce missed weight for the bout, which took place back in March 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite active UFC champion

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025
Justin Gaethje
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje’s official replacement for UFC 313 fight revealed

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje officially has a replacement for his co-main event at UFC 313 in the wake of Dan Hooker pulling out of the contest.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley questions why boxers are still making more than him: “I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists b*tches”

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has questioned why boxers are still making more money than him in the midst of his recent run of form.

Dricus du Plessis
Marvin Vettori

Former title challenger Marvin Vettori takes aim at Dricus du Plessis’ fight style

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori has taken a shot at the fight style of reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

UFC announces stacked UFC Kansas City card including Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree main event

Cole Shelton - February 26, 2025

The UFC will be returning to Kansas City on April 26 and the promotion announced the first few fights including Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree.

Henry Cejudo, Jason Herzog

WATCH | Henry Cejudo confronts referee Jason Herzog over controversial UFC Seattle main event

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals plans for only a few more fights before UFC retirement: "Sail off in the sunset"

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has an eye on retirement.

Jean Silva, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Jean Silva becomes the latest to offer to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: "I'm like a hitman"

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

Rising star Jean Silva wants to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Action Bronson, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA, UFC 314, Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira spars with rapper Action Bronson

BJ Penn Staff - February 26, 2025

It’s no secret that Action Bronson is a big UFC fan, but you’ve to be an absolute massive fan to agree to spar with the promotion’s hulking light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Top UFC bantamweight calls for Umar Nurmagomedov fight amid controversy

Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025

One high-level UFC bantamweight is calling for a showdown with Umar Nurmagomedov.