Khalil Rountree Jr voices confusion over Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance

By Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on former foe Alex Pereira’s performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last month.

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. He was able to reach that point as a result of his incredible tenure in the UFC up to this point, which has seen him win world titles in two different weight classes. However, while he managed to win those championships, he also lost them both. His most recent defeat came to Magomed Ankalaev, who beat him to claim the light heavyweight belt.

RELATED: Khalil Rountree reveals he went blind during UFC 307 title loss to Alex Pereira: “I couldn’t see anything”

Ever since then, many have questioned the nature of Pereira’s performance against Ankalaev at UFC 313. Some believe he wasn’t at his best, whereas others are just eager to see him get back in the cage. Either way, it was a big departure from what we saw from him when he successfully defended the strap against Khalil Rountree Jr just a few months prior.

In a recent interview, Rountree Jr summed up his own thoughts on how Pereira did against Ankalaev.

Rountree Jr’s view on Pereira vs Ankalaev

“It was hard for me to watch that fight and score it,” Rountree said. “The Alex that walked out that night was a different Alex than the one that fought me. My experience was watching that fight in frustration.

“I was kind of confused because I was expecting the same guy that came and fought me to go there and do the same thing. I wanted to see what that experience was like from the outside,” Rountree added.

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe should be next for Alex Pereira in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

