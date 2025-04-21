Khalil Rountree Jr voices confusion over Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on former foe Alex Pereira’s performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last month.

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. He was able to reach that point as a result of his incredible tenure in the UFC up to this point, which has seen him win world titles in two different weight classes. However, while he managed to win those championships, he also lost them both. His most recent defeat came to Magomed Ankalaev, who beat him to claim the light heavyweight belt.

Ever since then, many have questioned the nature of Pereira’s performance against Ankalaev at UFC 313. Some believe he wasn’t at his best, whereas others are just eager to see him get back in the cage. Either way, it was a big departure from what we saw from him when he successfully defended the strap against Khalil Rountree Jr just a few months prior.

In a recent interview, Rountree Jr summed up his own thoughts on how Pereira did against Ankalaev.