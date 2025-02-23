UFC Seattle Results: Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker.

Menifield (16-5-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Atomic’ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Carlos Ulberg and Azamat Murzakanov. Prior to those setbacks, Alonzo had gone 4-0-1 in his previous five fights.

Meanwhile, Julius Walker (6-1 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Seattle. ‘Juice Box’ has won his past two fights by way of first-round TKO’s.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and right away Julius Walker comes forward and forces the clinch. He pushes Alonzo Menifield up against the cage and begins working some knees. Some shoulder strikes from the UFC debutant. He reverts back to knees the thighs of ‘Atomic’. Menifield switches the position and lands a knee. Another reversal and now Walker drops for a takedown. He can’t get it and the fighters are back to trading blows in the clinch. They separate and Julius Walker lands a big 1-2. That appeared to stun Alonzo Menifield. Still, the veteran lands a nice right-hand counter. Walker dives in for a takedown attempt. Menifield stuffs it. He reverses the position and presses Julius Walker against the cage. A big left hand connects for Menifield. Walker shoots but can’t get the fight to the ground. Big shots now from Alonzo. He lands a big standing elbow and then an uppercut. Good shots to the body from ‘Atomic’. He locks up a standing arm triangle but then opts to let that go. Julius Walker with the clinch. He lands a pair of good knees to the body. He breaks and partially lands a head kick. Alonzo Menifield answers with a pair of good punches. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Alonzo Menifield lands a 1-2 to start. Good jabs from both men. Julius Walker looks to close the distance. He does and then shoots in for a takedown. He can’t get it but has ‘Atomic’ presses against the cage. Good knees from ‘Juice Box’ before the fighters separate and get back to range. Walker with a low kick and then one to the body. He shoots in again but is not able to complete the shot. A nice 1-2 from the UFC newcomer. Menifield switches the position and lands a nice uppercut. The fighters breaks and Alonzo connects with a right hook. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Julius Walker with a straight right and then forces the clinch against the cage. Alonzo Menifield looks to be slowing down a bit here. Still, he fires back with a nice 1-2. A good low kick in response from Walker. Just over a minute remains in the second frame. A big right hand lands for Alonzo Menifield. A big left hook in return from Walker. That is answered by a solid straight right from Menifield. Walker with a late takedown attempt. He gets it but Alonzo is right back up.

The third and final round begins and both men appear exhausted. Menifield catches Walker with an accidental eye poke. The referee steps in and we have a brief break. Julius says he is ok, and we restart. ‘Juice Box’ with a nice left hook. He is pressing the action early. Good shots in the pocket by both men. A short right from Alonzo Menifield forces Julius Walker to retreat. The UFC newcomer lands a low kick, circles, and then forces the clinch. A low blow knee forces a pause in the action. We restart and Julius Walker comes in with a 1-2. Menifield with a nice right and then a crisp jab up the middle. Walker with some good kicks to the body. Menifield swings a misses with an uppercut. Walker shoots for a takedown, but ‘Atomic’ defends the shot. The fighters battle against the cage. More good knees from Walker. He drops for a single leg, but can’t secure the takedown. The crown is growing restless. They’ve been spoiled with all finishes prior to this one. Shots traded by both men. Alonzo Menifield with a right hand and then another. He lands another right hook but then a big knee lands for Julius Walker. Another 1-2 from ‘Atomic’. He lands another. He charges in with a big flurry. The horn sounds to end a solid back and forth affair.

Official UFC Seattle Results: Alonzo Menifield def. Julius Walker by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

